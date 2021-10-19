Quintez Evans has a lunch pail mentality.
That suits him well as the featured running back for undefeated Mountain View.
At one point early in the season, Evans led all 5A running backs statewide in rushing. He slipped back to second because he has played just four full games and two quarters in four other games.
Borah running back Parker Rushton leads 5A rushers through eight games with 1,083 yards on 206 carries (5.2 yards per carry). Evans is next with 835 yards on 139 attempts (6.0 ypc) and 12 touchdowns. He has 10 receptions for 103 yards and another touchdown.
Evans has 67 fewer attempts than Rushton. Take the difference and multiply it by his yards per carry and he could have another 400 yards.
Benedick has been blessed, though, to have two other capable running back — Dallas Slocum and Sosaia Raass. Slocum has 450 yards and Raass has 400. Combined the Mavericks' running backs have rushed for nearly 1,700 yards.
“Those three guys are tight and they love to see their buddies do well,” Benedick said.
Evans isn't the Mavericks' fastest player — he figures there are four teammates faster than him — but there might not be a harder working player.
The reward doesn't always go to the swiftest.
Benedick has appreciated Evans' team-first approach.
“He's so selfless,” Benedick said. “He doesn't talk about himself first.”
A two-year starter, Evans started his junior year at wide receiver. But midway through the season, Benedick moved Evans to tailback. He finished the season with 376 yards and four touchdowns.
“It took us a little time to figure out his strengths,” Benedick said. “He took to (running back) like a fish to water.”
Said Evans: “At receiver you're more of a shifty guy, but at running back you're more physical. I like to hit, go downhill, north to south. I can break loose when I need to.”
Evans has exceeded Benedick's expectations.
“He's been a tremendous player on the field and off,” Benedick said. “He's hard nosed, tough, gets those extra yards, has great vision and feet. But he's also been a great leader. He sets the tone for us in the locker room. He's one of the hardest working guys we have. He's everything we want in a leader. That's why he's a captain.”
Mountain View (8-0) plays host to Rocky Mountain (7-1) Friday in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship game. The teams met in a cross-division showdown the second week of the season with the Mavericks pulling out a 26-20 decision.
Evans carried the load against Rocky Mountain, rushing a season-high 30 times for a season-high 184 yards and two touchdowns.
“I had to sit out two drives because I was cramping,” Evans said.
He's looking forward to the rematch.
“We've got to stay focused and not let outside elements impact us,” Evans said. “There's a lot of hype around this game. We just have to keep a one-game-at-a-time approach like we have all season. We respect them. They're a great team. We know what we're getting into when we play Rocky Mountain. I'm super excited. I love these types of games, especially against Rocky Mountain.”
Both Mountain View and Rocky Mountain receive byes into the state quarterfinals.
The Mavericks have at least two games remaining and maybe as many as four. So Evans has a shot to reach 1,000 yards.
“It was my goal, but it wasn't for my personal success that I set it as a goal,” Evans said. “It was for my team and what my team needed me to do.”
Evans plans to play in college. Idaho State and Weber State from the Big Sky Conference and Morgan State, an FCS school in Baltimore, and Central Washington, an NCAA Division II school, are recruiting him.
He wants to continue with football long after his playing days are over.
“I see myself giving back to my community and coaching,” he said. “I've always wanted to be a coach since I was young.”
Benedick will appreciate many things about Evans well after he has left Mountain View.
“I just love his hard work,” Benedick said. “During the summer we're doing team workouts in the morning. Later in the day I'd see video of him on social media where he's running hills or doing sprints in a park. His dedication to being the absolute best that he can be is one of my favorite things about him.
“He just wants to help the team. He doesn't want to draw attention to himself. We found a gem when we switched him to running back. I don't know what else he could have done to prepare himself for the season. He's a take-care-of-business type of guy.”