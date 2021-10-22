MERIDIAN — Judd Benedick has dance moves that might make Ted Lasso jealous.
The Mountain View football coach did a postgame dance in the Mavericks huddle that mimicked the one done by the title character on the popular Apple TV series. It was a promise he said he made to his players if the Mavericks came away with a win Friday.
After Mountain View danced its way to the 5A Southern Idaho Conference title Friday with a 26-6 win against Rocky Mountain, the coach followed through.
“I said ‘I got some old school moves I can break out,’” Benedick said. “I had to follow through on my promise.”
It’s the first league title for the Mavericks (9-0) since winning one of the SIC’s pods in 2017 and their first-ever outright SIC championship. Add in the fact that it was against crosstown rival Rocky Mountain (7-2), which the Mavericks have now beaten twice this season, and it makes the occasion even more special.
“It’s history, no team here has ever beaten Rocky Mountain twice in the same season,” said Mountain View running back Quintez Evans. “It’s just amazing to say that we did that. As a team, we stayed together and that’s what happened.”
Evans had three touchdown runs and the Mavericks forced four second half turnovers and had a safety as the Mountain View defense shut down an offense that came into the game averaging 36.5 points per game.
“I think we all had something to prove,” said junior defensive back Khye Ackley, who had an interception in the fourth quarter after coming in for an injured teammate. “I think we all knew what we had to do and how to execute it. We needed everybody on the team and there’s nothing we can’t do.”
After the two teams traded defensive jabs through the first quarter, Mountain View finally got things going on the scoreboard with a 6-yard touchdown run by Evans with 8:22 remaining in the second.
Rocky Mountain responded with a drive that ended with Mason Jacobsen running it in from 2 yards out.
Those proved to be the only points of the night for Rocky Mountain, as the extra point attempt was missed and Mountain View scored 19 unanswered points.
“We just told them to keep flying around and have fun,” Benedick said about the defense. “Even when they marched down and scored ... we felt like we let them off the hook, so we told our guys keep flying around and play your butts off, but eliminate those mental mistakes.”
In the second half, the Mavericks defense used the weather to its advantage to capitalize on some Rocky Mountain mistakes.
With a light drizzle coming down early in the third quarter, Rocky Mountain quarterback Tegan Sweaney fumbled a snap allowing the Mavericks to take over in Grizzly territory.
Maverick quarterback Dawson Wahl connected with Dominic Sotomayer to get Mountain View into the red zone and Evans punched it in from 1-yard out to extend Mountain View’s lead to 14-6.
The Grizzlies misplayed the ensuing kickoff and Mountain View’s Grayson Flatten recovered it at the 15, setting up a 29-yard field goal by Mason Labra.
A third Rocky Mountain fumble on the next drive was recovered by Ivan Perkins at the Grizzlies 35-yard line. This time, however, the Grizzly defense stood tall, stopping a fourth-down run at the 1. That didn’t mean it didn’t result in points.
With Rocky Mountain pinned deep on a punt attempt, the Mavericks were able to get in on the rush attempt and get a tackle for a safety before the punt went off. That extended the lead to 19-6.
“Honestly, that was the difference in the game, that third quarter,” Benedick said. “There was probably a six-minute stretch where the flood gates opened. A couple of turnovers, the safety, we were able to get the kickoff, you could see, all of a sudden, our guys were like ‘Okay.’ It was like sharks to blood, there was a little blood in the water and they started feeling it.”
Mountain View got its fourth turnover in the Rocky Mountain territory early in the fourth quarter when Ackley intercepted a Sweany pass, returning it to the Grizzly 40. Evans scored his third touchdown, from one-yard out, off the turnover.
“We just had to stay calm and relaxed,” Ackley said. “Whatever happens, happens. We all knew what to do, we knew how to stop them.”
Back-to-back sacks on the following drive forced Rocky Mountain to punt, but by that point it was just icing on the cake as the Mavericks were already celebrating their conference championships.
Both teams will have a bye next week during the first round of the state playoffs, with each hosting quarterfinal games in two weeks.
“It was definitely a big win for us and our fans,” Evans said. “But we have to realize that for us, it’s just the beginning. We have another game, so we got to get ready for that.”