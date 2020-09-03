With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout Idaho and the rest of the nation this summer, Mountain View football coach Judd Benedick kept telling his team to control what they could control.
But even Benedick admitted that he worried that if a few more games had been canceled, he would have had players starting to drop out. Thankfully, Benedick said, it didn't come to that as the West Ada School Board approved a plan Tuesday for high school athletics to begin this week.
The Mavericks will now open the season at 7 tonight with a home game against crosstown rival Rocky Mountain without any fans in the stands.
“Even as late as last week, we told our guys 'we're going to prepare as if we're going to play in that game,” Benedick said. “We can't live in the 'what if' scenario or 'what if' category. So we just prepared as if we were going to get to play and then Tuesday night we were all a little bit anxious, hoping for the best. We got great news and that pumped some excitement into the kids. The carrot hasn't been there for so long. Now they finally have something in front of them that's tangible that they can actually believe in and attach to.”
It was the same message Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig delivered to his team, as the Grizzlies approached this week as a normal game week, confident that things would work out for the better. Despite having just a three-day notice, Culig said the Grizzlies are well prepared to take on the Mavericks in their season opener.
“I think we were ready to go,” Culig said about the Grizzlies' approach before Tuesday's meeting. “The administrative part of it got a little crazy, but for the kids themselves it was a bit of relief. They were preparing, then all of sudden they voted to play, so it was another boost of energy for them."
Several players from both teams watched the live stream of the board meeting Tuesday as the vote to return to play came by unanimous decision, despite the West Ada School District still being classified as being in the red by Central District Health. That classification indicates a high risk of community spread of COVID-19.
Those who weren't watching the live feed of the meeting were soon alerted by group text message or social media. Culig was among those not watching, opting to play tennis on Tuesday night instead. By the time he returned to his phone, he said he had about 25 text messages waiting for him.
“I thought we'd play, so I didn't really have a doubt,” Culig said. “Obviously just something to confirm it made me feel real good. I was real happy for our kids, it's a done deal, here we go.”
Benedick said players who weren't watching quickly got the news via text or social media. By the time the Mavericks got on the practice field Wednesday, Benedick said there was a new energy surrounding the team, knowing they had a game just two days later.
“There was something to look forward to,” Benedick said. “It wasn't just another day in the heat practicing.”
Both teams had already had to cancel the first two weeks of the season, with both having Week Zero games scheduled. Losing out on this one would have meant missing a game between crosstown rivals and two of the biggest powerhouses in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference in recent years. Both schools have been in the 5A state playoffs in each of the past seven years, something that only three other schools — Eagle, Highland and Coeur d'Alene — can also say. Since 2014, both schools have had at least eight wins every season.
In those six years only two other schools in the 5A SIC have reached that mark, Capital and Eagle. Both have done it twice.
“This is one of those games that our kids know they have to play super well and be up for the game,” Benedick said. “It's a team in Rocky that's been to seven straight semifinals. It's a great rivalry, it's a great measuring stick as far as how your team is going to be because typically the best team in our conference or at the top of our conference.”
EAGLE OPENS AGAINST DEFENDING 4A STATE CHAMPS KUNA
The Eagle Mustangs will also open their season in a premier 5A SIC matchup.
Eagle will host Kuna tonight in a game, which like the one at Rocky Mountain, will be played without fans.
Kuna returns to the 5A ranks after two years in the 4A, during which the Kavemen won a state title. The Kavemen went 13-0 last year, beating Blackfoot in the 4A state title game for their first state championship since winning at 3A in 1991.
Kuna opened the season last week with a 37-30 loss to Lewiston.