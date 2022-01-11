Brian Compton’s relationship with Judd Benedick began in the weight room at the downtown Boise YMCA as Compton was getting ready to begin his freshman season with the Eastern Oregon football team. Benedick was already an All-American linebacker and national champion at Pacific Lutheran.
Nearly three decades later, Compton is replacing Benedick after spending the last 14 years as his right-hand man.
Mountain View High announced Compton as its new football coach on Tuesday, stepping in for Benedick, who retired last month after 15 years. Compton had served as Benedick’s offensive coordinators in every season but his first one.
“Our staff and our kids were bummed that Judd was leaving, but understood why he was leaving,” said Compton. “At the same time, I wanted to keep it going. Not only keep it going, but try and build on what we’ve established here. I felt like with the position I was in, I had a chance to help keep us together and help Mountain View move forward.”
It will be the second head coaching job for Compton, who was the coach at Timberline High from 2005-07 before taking the job at Mountain View in 2008. Before becoming a head coach, he had worked on the Wolves’ defensive staff, alongside Benedick. He was also a junior varsity offensive coach for a year at Boise High, his alma mater.
During his time at Mountain View, Compton said he’s had coaching opportunities at other schools. But he couldn’t be convinced to leave the Mavericks, who became a perennial state tournament qualifier, winning the first state title in school history in 2016.
“We’ve had quite a bit of success at Mountain View and anytime you have success, there’s people that are curious about what you bring to the table,” Compton said. “I’ve had interest, but I never really, really considered leaving. I just felt good about where I was at, what I was doing and the people I was working with.”
Compton said he plans on keeping as much of Benedick’s staff on as he can, saying that the core group of coaches have been together for a number of years. He will have to find at least a new defensive coordinator, as Benedick served in that role as well as the head coaching role.
“That was part of the thing that was so attractive, I felt like we had an outstanding staff and we wanted to keep them together,” Compton said. “Losing Judd, there’s a big void on defense that we have to fill. But we have outstanding coaches on that side of the ball and I have tremendous confidence that we’ll make the adjustments and get it done.”