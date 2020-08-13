The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Mountain View.
When Judd Benedick looks at what he has coming back for the Mountain View football team this year, the Mavericks' coach notices a stark difference between the offense and the defense.
On the offensive side of the ball, Mountain View has eight of its starters returning from last year's team which went 8-3 and advanced to the 5A State Quarterfinals.
On the defensive side, the Mavericks have just one.
But Benedick will find out fast what he has on defense as the Mavericks, who are currently scheduled to open on Sept. 4, will face Rocky Mountain, Borah and Eagle — all 2019 playoff teams — in their first three games.
“I do think we have guys who can step into roles, athletically wise,” Benedick said about his defense. “But there is no way to replace experience. You either have it or you don't. They'll have to get experience pretty fast and the first part of our schedule doesn't allow for a slow learning curve.”
Senior Gus Elwell, a defensive end, is the only returning starter for the Mavericks' defense, a group which graduated the Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year, linebacker Caden Thomas, along with three other first-team all-conference players in defensive linemen Alex Nixon and Keaton Horn and linebacker Jason Wells.
Elwell, listed as 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, has offers from the University of Idaho and the College of Idaho.
“He's an absolute team leader for us, not just on the defensive side of the ball, but a team leader as far as setting an example with his attitude and his work ethic,” Benedick said. “He's just been a great mentor to the younger defensive guys, trying to bring everyone up to speed in terms of expectations and what it means to play defense with us.”
While COVID-19 has limited what the Mavericks have been able to do in terms of finding other defensive players, Benedick said he has been impressed with what he's seen from the defensive backs. The coach said there are about six different players who tested well when workouts ended this summer and Benedick expects to develop a deep rotation of young players there.
There are less questions on the offensive side of the ball, starting with quarterback Jake Farris, who 247Sports ranks as a two-star pro-style quarterback. After a season where he passed for 2,288 yards on 124-of-204 attempts with 20 touchdowns, Farris was named as a second-team All-SIC selection.
Benedick credits Farris for keeping things going with his teammate after Mountain View shut down official team workouts.
“When all of spring was put on hold and we had no contact with our players other than texts and emails, he was really instrumental in organizing guys on our team on his own and just going out and throwing with them, going out and running routes,” Benedick said. “He was a really good leader for us in that way during a time when we really needed people to step in and fill the gaps.”
In the skill positions, junior Leyton Smithson will be back at running back, fully recovered from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss a couple of games as a sophomore. Senior Kayden Chan is also back at wide receiver after earning all-conference honorable mention last year.
“He's an all-around receiver,” Benedick said of Chan. “He knows what he's supposed to do, he runs great routes, he's physical. I think he can catch the ball inside or outside, he's going to catch the tough underneath routes, usually in traffic. He can also do a good job taking the top off of the coverage and being the long ball guy."