MERIDIAN — Dawson Wahl let a golden opportunity slip out of his hands late in the fourth quarter.
When the Mountain View quarterback got a second chance, he didn’t let it go to waste.
Wahl led the Mavericks on a 69-yard scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game Friday, and connected with Dominic Sotomayor for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds left to give Mountain View a 28-21 win against Eagle.
“I was just a little nervous, but I pushed it aside,” said Wahl, who fumbled a snap at the Mustang 2-yard line on the Mavericks’ previous drive. “We had the big fumble on the last possession, so I just pushed it aside and we went out and were determined we were going to win the game.”
The win not only moves the Mavericks to 4-0, it completes a first-half gauntlet which saw the Mavericks have to play Meridian, Rocky Mountain and Eagle in their first four games of the year. All three teams, who were state playoff teams last year, beat Mountain View in 2020, giving the Mavericks a 0-3 start to the year.
Not only did Mountain View beat all three of those teams this time around, they persevered in each of them to win all three by one possession.
“Those are the teams in our district every year that are the standard,” said Mountain View coach Judd Benedick. “Those three are the best in the state, along with some others from some other parts. But to be able to run the gauntlet and get three wins over those guys, it’s not necessarily a revenge thing or anything like that, that’s the water mark. If you can come out of our district and can beat those three guys, you’re doing things the right way, you’re playing well.”
Mountain View had to overcome a lot of penalties and an eight-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Mustang quarterback Jack Benson scored on a play action keeper in the third quarter, booting around the corner to score on a 42-yard run.
That gave Eagle a 21-13 lead.
“As soon as we stopped making mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot, we knew were going to keep going,” said Sotomayor, who in addition to the game-winner, had a 20-yard touchdown reception on a highlight reel catch in the second quarter. “All we needed was one play and it was full steam ahead. We obviously were not too keen on all the penalties and flags, but we’re definitely going to work on it.”
The spark Mountain View needed came on the second play of the fourth quarter.
Running back Quintez Evans took the handoff and shot through a hole up the middle, racing 20 yards to the end zone. On the ensuing two-point try, Evans lined up to take the direct snap, rolled to his right and passed to Mason Ashby to tie the game at 21-all.
Mountain View’s defense, which gave up its first second half points of the season earlier in the game, stood tall from there. The Mavericks forced an Eagle punt and Mountain View’s offense started marching down the field.
Evans extended the drive twice with fourth down conversions. But with just under four minutes left on the clock, Wahl misplayed a snap and Eagle recovered at its own 2.
Once again, Mountain View’s defense stepped up, forcing a three-and-out, almost getting a safety, and then an interception on third down, before the ball fell to the ground.
“In the first half we weren’t really able to get many stops,” said Benedick. “So, when we finally got a stop down here deep in the second half, that was huge. And then to get the three-and-out, that was a big one as well.”
Eagle booted the punt from its own end zone to the Mountain View 31 with 2:01 on the clock, but the Mavericks got into Eagle territory quickly. A 21-yard completion to Evans gave the Mavericks the ball at the 16 with 32 seconds and on the next play, Wahl connected with Sotomayor to get the ball to the 5 with 23 seconds left.
Wahl quickly spiked the ball, and on the next play, he found Sotomayor again, this time in the front left corner of the end zone.
“We called a slant pivot and I ran inside in the slant,” said Sotomayor. “I knew Dawson couldn’t see me, so I said ‘just finish my route.’ I knew he was going to throw it to me, I knew he could get it to me. I caught it right there and touchdown.”
Eagle was able to get to the Mountain View 45 with three second left, but could not convert on a Hail Mary pass attempt, as the Mavericks came out with yet another close win.
“It just shows that we’re up there and we’re competing,” said Wahl. “When it comes down to it, we’re going to do what we need to do to win, and that’s all that really matters.”