EAGLE — A near-perfect game might have given the Eagle football team a shot against the defending state champions.
But Eagle was unable to make the plays, and Rigby jumped all over the opportunities, beating the Mustangs 37-6 on Friday night at Thunder Stadium, ending the Mustangs’ season in the 5A state quarterfinals.
“I just think Rigby outplayed us in almost every facet tonight,” Eagle coach John Hartz said. “They’re really well coached, I think they’re a good team. We just came up short in most facets of the game.”
Eagle (6-4) found itself with its fair share of opportunities deep in Rigby territory, but time and time again had those opportunities come up short.
“It just felt like in the last two games we were playing from behind so much,” Hartz said, lumping in a 35-0 loss to Meridian in the Southern Idaho Conference Championship game two weeks ago. “We’re a much better team, because we’re so run oriented, to be playing with the lead than without the lead. So, when they took the lead, playing catchup was tough for us.”
The first mistake made by the Mustangs actually happened on their end of the field, seemingly caused by wet conditions after snow and rain fell all day in the Treasure Valley, stopping shortly before kickoff. Eagle botched the snap on a first quarter punt attempt, and the Eagle punter was ruled to have his knee down trying to recover, giving the Trojans the ball at the Eagle 28.
Sam Gamino scored on a 1-yard run to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead.
Eagle got deep in Rigby territory on its next drive, thanks in part to an Ian Duarte kickoff return, but the Mustangs had a 23-yard field goal attempt blocked.
Rigby extended its lead with 2:38 left in the second half, with Trojan quarterback Luke Flowers finding Kade Steffler open in the end zone for an 18-yard score.
After forcing a 3-and-out, Rigby got the ball downfield on a long pass to Brady Packer, with Packer catching another pass in the end zone to extend the Trojans’ lead to 20-0 before the half.
Eagle got the ball downfield quickly, and had a shot at the end zone at the end of the half, but Jake Longson was sacked on the final play of the half, a Rigby took a three-score lead into the break.
Eagle came out in the second half swapping Longson and Brett Liljedahl at quarterback on a play-by-play basis. Once again, on the first drive Eagle was able to move the ball into the red zone. But a pass by Liljedahl was tipped at the line of scrimmage and picked off by Rigby. The Trojans took advantage of the turnover, with Flowers finding Packer down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown pass to make it a four-possession game.
The Mustangs finally got on the board late in the third quarter, when Duarte beat a pair of Rigby defenders in the end zone to catch a 34-yard touchdown pass from Liljedahl.
“Brett Liljedahl, our backup, we’ve been getting him ready all season long,” Hartz said. “But quite honestly that five-game stretch where we didn’t lose in our pod, Jake played very special and we never had to use the Brett package we were putting together. It wasn’t until we started getting behind where we started to go ‘this is a good package to use.’ He moved the ball for us, Brett’s a really good quarterback, it just became the right time. We probably should have gone to it a little bit earlier, to tell you the truth.”
Packer added his third touchdown reception of the game in the fourth quarter and then after Eagle fumbled the ensuing kickoff return, Rigby got a 29-yard field goal from Ben Witherspoon.
Eagle had another shot inside the Rigby 5 late in the game, but the threat was ended by a fumble.