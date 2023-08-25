MIDDLETON — The Middleton Vikings started fast offensively and enjoyed a suffocating performance from their defense in notching a 31-7 win over Nampa on Friday night.
The Vikings (1-1) raced out to a 17-0 lead, utilizing an opportunistic offense that tallied 17 points in the opening quarter, while holding Nampa (0-1) to -4 yards of offense and grabbing a pair of interceptions.
“Defensively, our kids played outstanding,” Middleton coach Bill Brock said. “Our coaches did a great job and we executed our plan. Starting fast like that was huge for us. And defensively, our kids played well and made some big plays when we needed them.”
Middleton followed the same script as in last week’s opener against Rocky Mountain, scoring on its opening drive. The Vikings drove 69 yards in 10 plays, scoring on 30-yard strike from Cash Weeks to Colton Severa on a fourth-down attempt — which would become a familiar scene by the game’s end.
Caden Woodruff’s PAT gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with 6:46 left in the quarter.
Three plays later, Weston Mills picked off a deflected pass at the Nampa 33-yard line.
Middleton’s ensuing drive stalled at the Nampa 11, forcing the Vikings to settle for a 28-yard field goal from Woodruff.
Groundhog Day continued for Nampa, this time only taking two plays before Middleton cornerback Ryan Lewis intercepted a pass and returned it 10 yards to the Nampa 9.
Two plays later, Patxi Franks bulled his way through the Nampa defense for a 5-yard scoring run. Woodruff’s PAT pushed Middleton’s lead to 17-0 with eight seconds left in the first quarter.
“We’re really young and those first varsity snaps can be a little rough sometimes,” Nampa coach David Sandau said of his team’s start. “We’ve got some positives that we can build on and keep doing better. We’re young, so we’ve got learning to do.”
Nampa’s first big positive play came early in the second quarter after the nightmarish opening frame.
Bulldogs quarterback Dom Almaraz danced through an onslaught of Middleton rushers before lofting a pass to a wide open Zander London. Catching the ball 30 yards down field, London streaked untouched into the end zone to get the Bulldogs on the board with 11:04 left in the half. Isaac Nordstrom kicked the extra point to trim Middleton’s lead to 17-7.
But Middleton responded two possessions later with a seven-play, 55-yard drive that ended when Cole Holman scored on a 3-yard run. The PAT was blocked leaving Middleton with a 23-7 lead with 3:07 left in the half.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second half before Middleton scored the only points when Weeks struck again on fourth down, this time hitting Severa again for 34 yards and the score. Drew Holman hauled in the two-point conversion pass after a botched snap to give Middleton a 31-7 lead with 11:10 remaining in the game.
“There was a lot of pressure on me on those plays to make a good throw,” Weeks said of his two fourth-down scoring strikes. “But I’ve just got to trust my guys and let them make a play. And they did.”
Weeks finished 8-of-17 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns, while his counterpart Almaraz hit 11 of 18 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.
Franks led Middleton’s ground attack with 50 yards on 14 carries, while Cole Holman had 38 yards on nine carries.