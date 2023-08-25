Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MIDDLETON — The Middleton Vikings started fast offensively and enjoyed a suffocating performance from their defense in notching a 31-7 win over Nampa on Friday night.

The Vikings (1-1) raced out to a 17-0 lead, utilizing an opportunistic offense that tallied 17 points in the opening quarter, while holding Nampa (0-1) to -4 yards of offense and grabbing a pair of interceptions.

Recommended for you

Load comments