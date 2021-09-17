MIDDLETON — Ky McClure has one great smile.
And his right arm isn’t bad either.
The Middleton senior quarterback was all smiles as he was swarmed with Viking faithful Friday after the 6-foot-3 quarterback led his 3-1 team to a 42-16 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory over the Vallivue Falcons.
“This one felt good tonight,’’ the senior said of his fourth start of the 2021 campaign. “The offense really came to play tonight and the defense played great.’’
Friday’s 416 yards passing was the second time in his two years running the Middleton offense that he went over the 400-yard mark. On the night, he hit on 23-of-33 attempts with four touchdowns.
And he spread the wealth.
With 6-foot-7 Tyler Medaris sidelined with injury, Owen Garviet and Tate Johansen stepped up, finishing with a combined 14 catches and touchdowns from 64, 22, 21 and 6 yards.
“Oh, he’s grown up (since last year). He’s a year older and a year wiser,’’ Vikings coach Bill Brock said of McClure, who was first introduced to the 22-year Middleton coach in middle school.
“When I first saw him, I saw a big, talented kid. I was very excited to see what he could do.’’
McClure recognizes a few things differently this season, and it’s helping.
“Yes, I’m more experienced I guess,’’ he said “I recognize things a little better, things like footwork, and just try to play my role. If we all do that, we’re going to be alright.’’
While the offense rolled up over 500 yards of total offense, including a 67-yard touchdown burst from Thompson Goodfellow, the Vikings defense checked an ailing Vallivue offense to just under 200 yards of total offense, 95 of those through the air.
What looked to be a showdown between two of the better returning 4A quarterbacks didn’t happen as Vallivue senior Casey Cope was injured and did not suit down. Vallivue coach Layne Coffin opted to slide running back Santiago Diaz behind center, but even he went down in the third period for the Falcons.
“Hey, they’re a well-coached team and they’ve got good kids,’’ said the Falcons 15-year coach. “They did a nice job.’’
On the night, the Vikings put together drives of 68, 86, 55, 78 and 64 yards in moving atop the 4A standings at 3-0, something not lost on McClure.
“The run game really opens up our passing game,’’ McClure said of the Vikings attack which ran up 70 points last week against Caldwell. “I just try to do my job, do what the team needs me to do.
“I’m here for this team and I’m here to win with this team.’’
Middleton looks to stay atop the conference standings next week at Ridgevue while Vallivue looks to bounce back at Caldwell.