MERIDIAN — This one was so close, well, it depended on who you talked with to see who actually won.
“No, he was out,’’ Meridian coach John Zamberlin said after his Warriors nailbiting 15-7 5A Southern Idaho Conference victory over the Skyview Hawks. “Hey, it was a great game; two teams fighting to the very end.’’
And from the quiet side of the field, “No, I didn’t see it,’’ Skyview coach David Young said of TerRyck Pennington’s catch in (or out) of the end zone with no time on the clock. “My offensive coordinator was up above and he said he caught it inbounds. I don’t think they (officials) saw it. I think they were out of position to see it. And that’s not on them, with four-man crews, it’s a tough situation.’’
One play prior, Pennington again seemed to have made the scoring toss from quarterback Max Cutforth, but an illegal man downfield call pushed the ball back to the 15-yard line to set up the game’s controversial final play.
Cutforth rolled right, pumped once before looking to the right corner where he delivered to a diving Pennington, who caught the ball while trying to drag his feet inbounds. Referees thought otherwise, immediately waving it off to end the crucial Foothills Division contest.
“I tell you what, they are one tough team,’’ Zamberlin said after his Warriors moved to 4-2, 2-1. “Give them all the credit in the world. They really played tough.’’
“That’s one that got away,’’ Young said after his team slipped to 4-2, 1-2, in its second straight loss since opening with four victories. “You know, at the end of the day, well, I’m proud of the way we battled.
“Man, oh man, did we ever battle, we fought for four quarters. I’m very proud of the way we competed tonight. It’s just too bad the results weren’t better for us.’’
Neither team, both coming off losses last week, could really get any offense going throughout, something not lost on Young, whose defenders were gouged by Rocky Mountain last week.
“We had such a huge improvement from last week. That was the challenge tonight,’’ said the Hawks coach, whose team held the Warriors to 251 yards total offense. “Tonight we were a lot more aggressive, which I’m very happy about. We spent a whole lot more time on their side of the line of scrimmage.’’
Skyview led 7-3 at halftime, finishing the first half with 135 yards of total offense to Meridian’s 81. Cutforth was 10 of 17 for 104 yards but was intercepted three times in the Hawks five possessions.
“We had our chances,’’ said Young. “We had some opportunities where we just didn’t take care of business.’’
Cutforth, who finished with 271 yards passing (25 of 40) was 3 of 3 on the Hawks’ one scoring drive, going 54 yards on 13 plays with Atonio Fifita bulling in from 2 yards out.
Meridian retook the lead late in the third quarter when freshman quarterback Zeke Martinez, again subbing for injured big brother, Malakai, hooked up with Tyson Acree on a 62-yard scoring toss for a 9-7 advantage when the PAT kick sailed right.
Martinez, who finished hitting on 18 of 29 tosses for 199 yards for the game, directed the Warriors on a 12-play, 60-yard drive with Kross Antonacchi taking it the final two yards for the score.
But, again, the PAT kick was wide for an eight-point difference and chance for the Hawks to tie things with a score and two-point conversion.
But it wasn’t to be, something Zamberlin was quite happy about following a painful one-point loss to Eagle last week.
“Yeah, that one hurt but we had a good week of practice, and considering all the distractions that come with Homecoming, I thought we reacted well tonight,’’ said the third-year coach. “The only way to get through something like last week is get back on the field and we did a good job with that.’’