MERIDIAN — Turns out the Meridian football team can win in a track race as well.
After a year filled with strong defensive wins, the Warriors used a strong offensive day on Friday to heed off 14 years of postseason frustration. The Warriors pulled away late to beat Madison 47-28 in the first round of the 5A state playoffs for its first postseason victory since 2007.
“That mark, it’s been in our head all year,” said senior running back Kross Antonnacchi. “All summer we’ve been saying ‘‘07, ‘07.’ I think we’re finally pushing through and doing our thing.”
Antonnacchi had three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, for the Warriors (7-3), who scored on each of their first five possessions, then had the defense come up with a couple of big stops late. Marco Del Rio had a pair of touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to help Meridian secure the victory.
The 28 points were the most given up this season by the Warriors, who entered the game with a 5A-best 9.2 points per game allowed.
“We’re a team, we move as a team,” said senior quarterback Malakai Martinez, who had a touchdown pass and two touchdown runs. “Offense does their thing, defense does their thing. Tonight, offense had to do a little more, but the defense pulled through in the end. We don’t hold it against them, they’ll be ready next week. We’re all going to have to be ready for that one.”
Meridian advances to the state quarterfinals where it will face 5A Southern Idaho Conference rival Mountain View (9-0), the No. 1 team in the state media poll. The two teams met up in the season opener on Aug. 27, with the Mavericks winning 14-13.
“It means we need to have another great week of preparation,” Meridian coach John Zamberlin said about what having another shot at the Mavericks meant to the Warriors. “They’re a good football team, but you know what, we get another opportunity. We’re excited about it.”
Meridian will enter that game fresh off its first playoff win since before any of the seniors were even in kindergarten. The Warriors last victory came in the 2007 state championship game, where they beat Capital 44-14.
Since then, Meridian has been to the playoffs seven times and bounced in the first-round game each time, including a 42-28 loss to Highland last year.
“Last year, we were in the same spot, up 7 going into halftime against Highland, and we ended up losing that game,” Martinez said. “So, it almost felt like a repeat. But I was glad we could redeem ourselves, come out and show we were a second-half team. We showed out, our defense pulled through and all together it felt great to get a team win.”
Meridian was able to get a two-possession lead thanks to a pair of turnovers in the first quarter. After both teams traded touchdowns to start the game, Judah Argon picked off Madison quarterback Ben Dredge at the Madison 36. Martinez answered by scrambling for a 13-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors a 14-7 lead.
After a fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave Meridian the ball back at the 24, Martinez got his second touchdown run of the game, extending the lead to 20-7.
After the two teams traded scores again, Dredge cut the Warrior’s halftime lead to 26-20 on the final play of the second quarter.
Antonnacchi scored his third touchdown of the game on the first drive of the second half on a 1-yard run before Dredge led the Bobcats back down the field, and scored on a 5-yard run, to make the score 33-28.
Those were the final points Meridian gave up in the game.
“We went back to stuff that we normally did,” Zamberlin said about the defense. “We went into this game thinking we had to do some different things. So, we went back and we went to some things our kids felt comfortable with, that we’ve done the whole year. They were more comfortable playing those kind of schemes we were doing then.”
After Meridian punted for the first time, up just five points, the Warrior defense came up with a stop as Holden Armstrong got a third-down sack of Dredge to force a Bobcat punt. Del Rio got the scoring going again, running in from 1-yard out to extend the Warriors’ lead back to two possessions.
“On that defensive stop, none of us got doubtful,” Antonnacchi said. “We knew that our defense was going to make a stop. When they’re in tight situations, they come through.”
Meridian got a fourth down stop with under four minute and Del Rio ran for a touchdown two plays later to make it 47-28, putting the game away. A few minutes later, the Warriors were once again celebrating a playoff victory.
“Fourteen years is a long time,” Martinez said. “For me, I played Madison when I was a freshman, and we lost. It feels good to get that win, first one since ‘07, it feels really good.”