MERIDIAN — The Meridian football team opened the season with a 1-point loss to Mountain View, so there was no question the Warriors could hang with the unanimous No. 1 team in the final 5A state media poll.
What they did to the Mavericks on Friday is something most people likely didn’t see coming.
The Warrior defense forced six turnovers Friday against a Maverick team which had done a good job securing the ball throughout the season, and Meridian won 35-6 in the state quarterfinals.
“We just wanted to get our revenge,” said defensive lineman Corbin Meisner, who had a fumble recovery and an interception. “We know we’re a better team.”
Meridian (8-3) certainly proved it was the better team Friday, scoring 35 unanswered points as the defense consistently put the offense in great field position. The Warriors move on to the semifinals, where they will host Rigby next week. The Warriors won the first playoff game in 14 years last week, topping Madison 47-28 at home. Now they are two wins away from matching that 2007 team as state champions.
“We’re just focused on the next game,” said quarterback Malakai Martinez. “It’s been (14) years since we won a playoff game, so now two and a row feels good. The team’s ready to go, we’re high right now and we’re going to dial in because next week’s a big one.”
Meridian entered the playoffs with the best scoring defense in 5A. The Warriors held Mountain View (9-1) to its lowest point total season, the previous low being the Mavericks’ 14-13 win over Meridian in the season opener.
But what was so surprising about this one was that Meridian’s defense forced Mountain View into six turnovers — four fumbles and two interceptions — after the Mavericks entered the game with just three turnovers on the season.
“We’ve played good defense all year,” said Meridian coach John Zamberlin. “Last week against Madison, I will give it to them, they were tough, they put some points on us. But our kids kept playing, flying to the ball and if somebody had them stood up, they were stripping it out. We always talk about being a physical football team, so we got the turnovers and were able to give good field position to our offense. Then we got cranking offensively.”
It was actually Mountain View that got both the first turnover and points in the game. Mason Chiles picked off a Martinez pass in the first quarter, giving the Mavericks the ball at the 33-yard line.
That resulted in a Dominic Sotomayor 1-yard touchdown run on a reverse to give Mountain View a 6-0 lead. Those ended up being the only points given up by Meridian, as the extra point was no good.
Tristan Martinez recovered a fumble near midfield for Meridian late in the first quarter and the Warriors drove down with Malakai Martinez finding Davis Thacker for a 21-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the second, giving Meridian a 7-6 lead.
Meisner got his fumble recovery later in the quarter, recovering a fumble at the Meridian 13 as the Mavericks were threatening to score.
Meridian marched 87 yards for a score, with Kross Antonnacchi running it from 4 yards out with 26 seconds left in the first half, extending the Warriors lead to 14-6.
Mountain View fumbled it again on the second play of the third quarter and Zeke Martinez found Quenten Riley on the next play for a 26-yard touchdown.
Mountain View once again saw it’s a promising drive end in the red zone, fumbling it away at the Merdian 18. That didn’t result in any points, but Meisner picked off a low pass in the fourth quarter and returned it to the Mountain View 47.
“At first I couldn’t’ believe it,” said Meisner, who had never had an interception before. “Next, I was thinking ‘I have to do everything in my power not to drop this.”
Marco Del Rio converted on a 10-yard touchdown run giving the Warriors a three-score lead.
Meridian got its sixth turnover on a Judah Argon interception and Spencer Aland finished it off in mop-up duty, scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run.
The 35 points giving up by Mountain View were also the most this season, as the Mavericks more than a single touchdown in four of its previous five games.
“I was injured last time we played them,” said Malakai Martinez. “To come back and get this win feels so good. On their field, it was just a great team win. We did a lot of running today and we did what we had to get the win.”