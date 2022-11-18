BOISE — For 11- and three-quarter games this season, the Meridian football team was just about perfect.
That final quarter of the 12th game, however, was one for the Warriors to forget.
Meridian turned the ball over three times over the final 12 minutes Friday and gave up 21 unanswered points, as a 14-point lead turned into a 28-21 loss to Rigby in the 5A State Championship game.
“We lost in the state championship, we’re all pretty mad,” said senior linebacker Nathan Reynolds. “We could have done a lot of things differently. I know I put all my heart out there and I know a bunch of my other teammates did. We’re happy that we got here, but disappointed in the outcome.”
Meridian (11-1) fell short of its ultimate goal, its first state title since 2007. But along the way the Warriors had plenty to celebrate. They ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in the state media poll. They claimed their first Southern Idaho Conference title for the first time since the last state championship season. And entering Friday’s game, the Warriors were undefeated.
“It was a great season,” Meridian coach John Zamberlin. “This team and program has come a long way. We just came up a little short tonight and made some mistakes. You got to take your hat off to them, they capitalized on those mistakes and took advantage of them. Against a good team like that in a game like this, you can’t do those things.”
Early in the game, Meridian was the one taking advantage of Rigby mistakes. Reynolds picked off a pass on the Trojans’ first drive and Rylie Byington turned that into a 7-yard touchdown run.
Mason Mayer got Meridian in good position early in the second quarter, getting a fumble recovery at Rigby’s 33. Marco Del Rio powered in for a 2-yard touchdown on a fourth down call, extending Meridian’s lead to 14-0.
Meridian had back-to-back red zone possessions end with no points as it had a missed field goal on their last possession of the first half, then had a Zeke Martinez pass picked off by Zxaeb Falevai at the 5-yard line on the first drive of the third quarter.
On Meridian’s next drive Byington scored on a 5-yard outside run, extending the Warriors lead back to 21-7, and momentum seemed to be heading in their favor.
But then came the fateful fourth quarter, where the defending state champions flexed their muscles and started to take over the game with some aggressive play calling.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Reynolds said about the fourth quarter. “Our defense was getting tired and we lost the ball when we should have kept it.”
Sam Gamino scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Rigby to cut the lead down to 7.
Rigby followed that by calling an onside kick, which Meridian recovered, but on the next play a fumble gave the Trojans the ball back at their own 42.
Meridian caught another break when Reynolds forced a fumble following a Rigby reception at the Meridian 5 and Landon Eason recovered, salvaging the lead for the moment.
That didn’t last, however, as on Rigby’s next drive, quarterback Luke Flowers ran in a 5-yard keeper, then converted a 2-point try pass to Brady Packer, giving the Warriors a 22-21 lead with 2:26 left.
Meridian had a good look at a game-winning drive as Martinez completed a pass to Griffin Deere to get the Warriors into Rigby territory, then got five more yards on an encroachment penalty. But on the next play, Martinez was hit as he released the ball and Rigby’s Jack Boudrero returned it 69 yards for a touchdown.
The Warriors fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Rigby recovered, ending any hope of a late Meridian comeback.
After not giving up more than 14 points in a game through 11 games this season, the Warriors gave up 21 in the final 12 minutes.
“I’m not going to put the entire stock on (the fourth quarter),” Zamberlin said. “It was a great game, right down to the end. We did some great things this season, some things that hadn’t happened in a long time for Meridian football. This one stings, I feel for the players and the school, but everyone is energized about Meridian football, and I’m proud of our guys. I just feel for them right now coming that close and just coming up short.”