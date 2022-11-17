Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — Much of the focus on the Meridian football team may be on its stout defense, but the Warrior offense has been lifted by a running game not to be ignored.

A multi-faceted attack has done well for the Warriors this year, as Meridian has averaged 214.5 rushing yards per game this season.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

