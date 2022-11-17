MERIDIAN — Much of the focus on the Meridian football team may be on its stout defense, but the Warrior offense has been lifted by a running game not to be ignored.
A multi-faceted attack has done well for the Warriors this year, as Meridian has averaged 214.5 rushing yards per game this season.
Between juniors Rylie Byington, Marco Del Rio and senior Luke St. Michell, the Warriors have kept opposing defenses on their toes all season with their versatility at the running back position.
“It’s pretty nice, if one isn’t working, we got three guys back there,” said Byington, who leads the team with 720 rushing yards. “With each one of us, you can’t stop all three of us. Somebody is going to pop out.”
The Warriors (11-0) will hope to get the run game going again today when they face Rigby in the 5A State Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. The Warriors will be looking to win their first state title since 2007.
“I’d like to say we’re going to mix it up, but you just got to see, wait for Friday night,” Del Rio, who has 682 rushing yards on the season, said about the game plan.
Running was definitely the game plan for Meridian last week in its 34-10 semifinal win against Mountain View. Against the Mavericks, Meridian not only ran for 274 yards, but also chewed up large chunks of clock with lengthy drives. In the third quarter, Meridian held the ball for just under 11 of the 12 minutes of play.
Meridian coach John Zamberlin said he would be pleased to see that type of game again in the championship.
“Whoever you play, to me, you got to be able to run the ball and establish that,” Zamberlin said. “Last week, what did we do? We ran the ball, but we ate up time. It’s a lot easier to play defense when we’re doing that and you’re keeping their offense off the field. That’s going to be extremely important to keep (Rigby’s) offense off the field because they put points up, the quarterback can sling it and they’ve got good wide receivers. The more we can keep them on the sidelines, the better.”
In the semifinals, Byington finished with 93 yards and three touchdowns, Del Rio with 83 yards and a score and St. Michell with 49 yards. All three have led Meridian in rushing in at least one game this season, as has junior Cole Jones, who has 299 rushing yards on the season, but hasn’t had a carry in Meridian’s last three games.
Add in the legs of dual threat quarterback Zeke Martinez, and there are a lot of ways the ball can go.
“I think it makes us super dynamic,” St. Michell said. “If one of us aren’t having a great game, or the defense is keying into one person, the others just pop off.”
While Del Rio and Byington helped carry the load last season with Kross Antonnacchi, who graduated, St. Michell missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.
While it took a little while for him to get going this season — he had just six yards in Meridian’s first two games — St. Michell had 68 yards in the third game of the season, a 56-7 win against Middleton, which really sparked his season.
When Meridian and Middleton met again in the quarterfinals, it was St. Michell who had two rushing touchdowns, including a 10-yard run in the third quarter, where he carried nearly everyone on the field into the end zone with him. That helped clinch the Warriors’ 18-6 win.
“He’s very strong in his lower body, and he’s got a lot of determination,” Zamberlin said. “So, I’m extremely happy for him to come back off that shoulder surgery last year and have success.”
Zamberlin said that like St. Michell, Byington is more of a physical back, while Del Rio is more the type of runner that can get out into open spaces.
When all of them are able to click together, it makes the Warrior offense one that is fun to watch.
“Now that we have it down, it’s helped our offense start firing,” said Del Rio. “We move faster, better and more efficiently.”