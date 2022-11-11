MERIDIAN — One win away from perfection. One win away from a party 15 years in the making. One win from a state title.
The Meridian football moved within one win of all its goals on Friday, beating Mountain View 34-10 in the 5A state semifinals, advancing to next week’s state championship game.
“This game was huge, especially after last week, we feel like we didn’t perform our best," said running back Rylie Byington, who had three touchdown runs on Friday. “We were pretty much perfect this game, the execution was amazing. We built that up and we’re hoping next week is going to be the exact same.”
Meridian (11-0) will face Rigby (10-2) for its first state title opportunity since 2007 next week at Albertsons Stadium. The Warriors saw their state title dreams end last season in the semifinals, with a heartbreaking triple overtime loss to the Trojans, who went on to win the state title.
“We’ve been motivated all season and we know it would be awesome if we could play Rigby in a revenge game,” said senior linebacker Max Gwilliam, before the Trojans’ semifinal win over Rocky Mountain was final. “We’ve been motivated all season, everybody’s been in the weight room, showing up to film, it’s just been awesome.”
Meridian pointed to last week’s 18-6 win against Middleton in the quarterfinals as a bit of a wakeup call, having beaten the Vikings 56-7 earlier in the season. Consider the call received.
On Friday, the Warriors played the entire game without punting once, and completely controlled the time of possession, particularly in the second half. Defensively, the Warriors only gave up a field goal, with Mountain View’s touchdown coming on a fumble recovery with less than 30 seconds left to play.
“I told the team before the game, it was going to start up front,” said Meridian coach John Zamberlin. “It was going to be up front on the O-Line and D-Line. We came off the ball up front and that’s how it was.”
After forcing a stop, Meridian drove down the field on its first drive and got into the end zone on a 5-yard run from Byington.
Mountain View got into the red zone on the next drive, following a 50-yard reception by Khye Ackley, but the Warriors were able to force a 33-yard field goal by Martin Connington. That was the only real threat the Mavericks (7-5) really made all game.
“We were just staying focused and kept doing our thing,” Gwilliam said about the defensive effort. “We got a lot of dudes and we’re just doing our job and staying focused on what we can do.”
Byington got Meridian out of a third-and-long late in the second quarter with a 27-yard run, to get the ball down to the 24. Byington finished the drive, breaking through the Mountain View defensive line for a 10-yard score with 1:01 left in the half. The Warriors led 14-3 at half.
In the third quarter, it was all Mavericks, as they kept their offense on the field for nearly 11 minutes during the quarter. Getting the ball back to start the second half, Meridian killed more than half the third quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run by Marco Del Rio, with 5:55 left. After a quick Mountain View possession, which took just over a minute off the clock, Meridian drew down the rest of the quarter, scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter, with Luke St. Michell punching it in from 1 yard out.
“Every drive we had the ball, our offense was driving down the field, burning a ton of clock,” said Byington. “Then our defense does what our defense does: They stopped them. It was an overall team game.”
After another Mountain View drive, which took maybe 90 seconds, Byington added his third touchdown run of the game on an 8-yard run with the clock drained down to 5:27.
Mountain View got its lone touchdown of the game when Will Asbury returned a Meridian fumble 55 yards with 28 seconds left on the clock.
The Mavericks attempted an onside kick, but it went out of bounds and Meridian took a knee, signaling its return to the state title game for the first time in 15 years.
“It’s been a while, it’s been since 2007, so it means a lot,” said Zamberlin. “These kids and the school is proud. We’re kind of piggybacking, wrestling set a tone with two state championships back-to-back, basketball got a state championship and now we’re playing for one.”