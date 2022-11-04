MERIDIAN — Throughout the course of the 2022 season, the Meridian Warriors have found themselves in several tight games and needed to lean on one particular unit to secure the victory.
Friday night against Middleton in the 5A state quarterfinals, the Warriors needed a big performance from both their offensive and defensive lines. And the men up front delivered, powering Meridian to an 18-6 victory and into the semifinals.
Meridian (10-0) will host Mountain View in next week’s semifinal matchup, a rematch from earlier in the season that the Warriors won 13-7.
On Friday, a two-score win wasn’t what many people expected after Meridian defeated Middleton 56-7 during the third week of the season.
But Middleton (7-4) entered the game determined to show that the early season 49-point loss was a fluke.
However, it took the Vikings some time to find their footing.
Meridian recovered a fumble on Middleton’s first possession of the game at the Viking 32-yard line, which the Warriors cashed in for a touchdown. Luke St. Michell bulled his way into the end zone from 10 yards to give Meridian a 6-0 lead with 6:51 left in the quarter. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
But Middleton played its signature stout defense and battled back to tie the score at 6 with 2:40 left in the second quarter on a Dekker Hagler 12-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Heck. The PAT was wide right.
Not content to go into halftime tied, Meridian executed its two-minute offense to near perfection. The Warriors marched down the field, scoring when Corban Freese caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds remaining in the half. The PAT was blown down by the wind, leaving Meridian with 12-6 halftime advantage.
“We were sloppy in the first half,” Meridian coach John Zamberlin said. “We made mistakes that really hurt us. So, I challenged them at halftime, and we came out and we played better. The offense got done what we needed to get done tonight.”
Zamberlin’s challenge was answered by Zeke Martinez, who was 5-of-7 passing for 91 yards in the third quarter, and the Warriors’ offensive line.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
With Middleton threatening to get back into the game, the Warriors’ defense got a stop midway through the third quarter. Then Meridian dominated in the trenches.
Meridian bullied Middleton up front, putting the game all but out of reach when St. Michell scored his second touchdown of the night on an 11-yard run.
“On that run, my feet hardly touched the ground,” St. Michell said of his second scoring run of the night. “The line was just picking me up and almost carrying me into the end zone.”
St. Michell, who sat out his entire junior season after tearing his left labrum lifting weights, has grown into a bigger role in the offense as the season has gone alone. He finished the game with a pair of TDs and 44 yards rushing on eight carries.
“It’s tough coming off a bye week and wondering what you’re gonna get,” Zamberlin said. “Sometimes you have to face adversity like that and get over the hump and get the victory and keep going in this thing.”
Meridian, which rolled up 209 yards as a team on the ground, was led by Rylie Byington with 85 yards on 13 carries and Marco Del Rio with 64 yards on 12 attempts. Martinez finished with 139 yards passing, completing 11 of 17 passes.
Middleton coach Bill Brock was disappointed but not disheartened over his team’s first season playing in 5A.
“Dream big or it’s not going to happen, right?” Brock said about his expectations for the team entering the season. “I mean, I can’t tell you that we planned on being in the quarterfinals, but we planned on being able to compete and planned on making playoffs. And our kids bought in, and it was great. It was a great learning experience for us. ... We said, ‘Hey, we’re a 5A program. So, let’s act like we’re a 5A program.’”
Patxi Franks led Middleton with 39 yards rushing on eight carries, while Hagler threw for 65 and rushed for 32. The Vikings finished with 168 yards of total offense and a pair of turnovers.
“It’s tough coming off a bye week and wondering what you’re gonna get,” Zamberlin said. “Sometimes you have to face adversity like that and get over the hump and get the victory and keep going in this thing.”