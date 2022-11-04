Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — Throughout the course of the 2022 season, the Meridian Warriors have found themselves in several tight games and needed to lean on one particular unit to secure the victory.

Friday night against Middleton in the 5A state quarterfinals, the Warriors needed a big performance from both their offensive and defensive lines. And the men up front delivered, powering Meridian to an 18-6 victory and into the semifinals.

