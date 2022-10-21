Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — Meridian’s highly vaunted defense has the Warriors partying like its 2007.

The No. 1 defense in the state did its job Friday night in a championship atmosphere, forcing five turnovers, including two returned for scores, to beat Eagle 35-0 in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship game.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

