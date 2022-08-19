MERIDIAN — The Meridian football team came into the season wanting to prove it wasn’t a one-hit wonder.
There’s still a lot of football to be played this season, but consider an opening-day statement made.
Meridian was able to outmuscle No. 5 Eagle up front for much of the night on Friday, snapping a 15-game losing streak against the Mustangs with a 36-14 win in the season opener for both teams.
“We’re continuing with what we did last year,” said Meridian senior linebacker Nathan Reynolds, who led a strong defensive effort which limited Eagle’s offense to just two touchdowns, one on a short field in the first quarter and one on a long run in the fourth quarter. “The end goal is the state championship, but we’re not going to be on the come up one year then go back down the next. We’re building a program.”
Meridian is coming off its best season since its 2007 state championship season, winning a state playoff game for the first time since that championship game and advancing all the way to the semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Rigby in triple overtime.
Friday also marked the Warriors’ first win against the Mustangs since that 2007 season. It was a win Meridian was hoping to get last year, taking a 23-3 lead into the fourth quarter before Eagle mounted a furious comeback to take a 24-23 win.
“That was in the back of everyone’s mind, I’m pretty sure,” said running back Marco Del Rio, who had two second half touchdown runs to put the game away for Meridian. “It pushed us all.”
Sophomore Zeke Martinez had two touchdown passes for Meridian in the first half, and the Warriors enjoyed a game where they were able to beat the Mustangs in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
“We were the more physical football team,” Meridian coach John Zamberlin said. “And we made the plays when we needed to. … They’re a proud program and we’re just proud to start out the season with a victory. They’re a tough opponent, so it’s a huge victory for us.”
The start of the game was delayed 25 minutes as lightning was spotted roughly 30 minutes before kickoff, just as teams were taking the field for warmups. Once it did start, Meridian was able to control most of the game.
A roughing the passer penalty on third down kept Meridian’s opening drive alive, and Tyson Acree was able to get the Warriors on the board first, beating an aggressive Eagle defender who was going in for a pick and catching a pass from Martinez. From there, Acree was able to get into the end zone untouched for a 25-yard reception.
The pair connected two other times for big gains.
“I was really happy for Tyson,” Zamberlin said. “He made that first catch, I thought it might be a pick. But he caught the ball and went in, then made some big catches. A diving catch here, another catch there. So, I was glad for him to see him burst out and have some success tonight.”
Meridian’s defense forced a 3-and-out on the next drive, but after a muffed punt return, the Mustangs recovered at the Warriors 8, with Brandon Lowry recovering the ball. On the next play, Jake Longson ran it in for a score on a quarterback keeper.
It was a setback, for sure, but far from enough to knock Meridian off its tracks.
“We just washed it out of our minds and just pushed forward to the next drive,” Del Rio said. “We locked in and did what we needed to do.”
In the second quarter Martinez and Acree connected again on a deep pass, giving Meridian the ball on the Eagle 15. Two plays later Martinez ran out of pressure in the backfield and found Corban Freese on the run in the back of the end zone for a score.
Late in the first half a bad snap by Eagle rolled into the end zone and gave Meridian a safety with nine seconds left and the Warriors took a 15-7 lead into the locker room.
“That gave us a bunch of momentum going into the half,” Reynolds said. “We knew we were beating them up and we could keep doing that after halftime.”
Meridian extended the lead late in the third quarter, taking advantage of a defensive pass interference call and scoring on an 18-yard run by Marco Del Rio on the next play.
Late in the third quarter Eagle went for a fourth and short on the Meridian side of the field but a run attempt was stuffed by Corbin Meisner to give Meridian the ball back.
“I love this defense and I’m so happy I get to be a part of it,” Reynolds said about the defensive performance on the day. “We play though everything. Our offense threw a pick and our defense, that didn’t make us go down. We were just ready to go kick butt.”
On the next drive Del Rio punched it in from the 4 to extend Meridian’s lead to 29-7.
Carson Gooley extended the lead even further on the next drive, getting an interception off a tipped pass and returning it for the touchdown.
Longson scored his second touchdown on Eagles next drive, scoring on a 93-yard keeper, but was unable to cut the lead any closer.