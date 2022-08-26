Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — For two weeks in a row, the Meridian defense has held perennial 5A Southern Idaho Conference powers’ offenses at bay.

A week after allowing just two quick strikes against Eagle, the Warriors defense was able to shut down Mountain View’s attack, not allowing the Maverick offense to gain a single point Friday in a 13-7 win.

