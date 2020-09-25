NAMPA — Players from the Melba football team hugged one another and took pictures together after beating Cole Valley Christian 41-0 Friday night.
The scene might have looked like a conference championship clincher to an observer with no other information. But it was not. Rather it was the Mustangs’ first game in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
But the Melba Mustangs know they can’t take anything for granted in this day and age. It’s something they’ve learned the last couple of weeks.
Melba had its game against Valley canceled last week, about five hours before the scheduled kickoff. The game was supposed to be the Mustangs’ senior night, but the Vikings canceled the game at 2 p.m. due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests. Melba also had multiple players miss its win against Parma two weeks ago, coach Juan Colunga said.
“Obviously we got to thank God for the opportunity to play right now, underneath these circumstances,” said Melba quarterback Henry Clark, who finished with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns. “We’re super appreciative that we’re able to practice, to play how we’re doing and getting better.”
With the win, Melba (2-1, 1-0 2A WIC) takes a big first step in the race for the 2A WIC crown, one that is wide open with defending champion McCall-Donnelly moving up to the 3A classification.
Melba finished second in the league last year with its lone loss coming against the Vandals, 42-20. With Friday’s win, the Mustangs took a strong first step at filling the slot left open by McCall-Donnelly’s departure.
“Since my freshman year our motto has been ‘those who stay will be champions,’” said senior wide receiver Cameron Wood, who had 148 receiving yards, a touchdown and an interception on defense. “That’s from Coach Colunga, so every game that’s what we look to strive for and get better at. That’s what our goal is, a championship.”
The Chargers (2-2, 0-1) suffered their second straight home shutout loss, losing 50-0 to defending 2A state champion West Side last week. But Cole Valley Christian also suffered a slew of injuries, including seeing both of their top two quarterbacks get banged up during the game.
Cole Valley starter Carter Fortin went down with what appeared to be a leg or ankle injury in the first quarter. Fortin took a hit on a fumble and remained down on the field, unable to get up. He was helped off the field and freshman Ben Beglinger was thrust into action.
Fortin was throwing on the sideline by the end of the half, but didn’t return to the game.
In the third quarter, Beglinger went down with an injury and missed a couple plays before shaking things off and reentering the game.
The game was scoreless when Fortin left, but Clark quickly got Melba on the board with a scoring drive that ended with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Dayley. On Beglinger’s first pass, Wood was in the right place to make the interception, giving the Mustangs the ball on the Cole Valley 43-yard line.
It was part of a dominant day on the defensive side of the ball for the Mustangs, who let the Chargers get into their territory a couple times during the game, but never let the offense come away with any points.
“Defenses win championships, so I feel like that’s a strong part of our team,” said Wood, who also had four tackles. “We’re going to keep that going.”
On the next play, Clark connected with Wood for a 36-yard completion, setting up a three-yard touchdown run by Trace Stimpson to make it a 14-0 lead with 1:19 in the first quarter. Clark and Zane Helm connected for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, then after Clark and Wood connected on a 3rd-and-35 late in the half, Helm ran it in from 1 yard out to give the Mustangs a 28-0 halftime lead.
After a couple of big connections on non-touchdown plays in the first quarter, Clark and Wood finally connected for a score in the third on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
“They’re both seniors and their my first four year class, that I had as freshmen,” Colunga said about Clark and Wood. “They’re getting it, they’re clicking on all cylinders and this is what they’ve dreamed about. I told them, from having an experience winning a state championship (as a player for Melba in 2002), if you don’t dream about it, it’s not going to happen. Dream about it, be motivated, work for it. I think they see it, we just got to sharpen a few things up.”
Helm made it 41-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run with nine minutes left, his third score of the game, putting a running clock into play for the remainder of the game.