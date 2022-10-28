NAMPA — Two weeks ago, the Mountain View football team walked off its home field in disarray.
The Mavericks had just lost to Nampa, their second loss in a row, and the defending 5A Southern Idaho Conference champions were trending at the .500 mark.
Coach Brain Compton said the feeling around the program was “as bad as it’s been around here in a long time.”
What a difference two weeks makes.
On Friday, facing that same Nampa team it did on Oct. 14, Mountain View dominated all aspects of the game, beating the Bulldogs 44-0 in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
“We tweaked some things in practice, but mainly it’s between our ears,” Compton said about the difference in the two weeks. “We just decided to focus in and understood we were running out of chances and just needed to dial it in and play better.”
The Mavericks (6-4) move on to the quarterfinals where they will play Highland in a road matchup next week.
Mountain View was unable to get much going offensively in the first game, a 23-14 Bulldog win, but on Friday, Mountain View got touchdowns on its first three drives.
“All week our focus was we got to redeem ourselves,” said quarterback Dawson Wahl, who passed for one touchdown and ran for two more. “We know we didn’t play our best game the last time we went up against them and it was really important for us to go prove we are a playoff team, and we’re contenders.”
Mountain View took the ball down the field on its first drive, with Dallin Van Gieson scoring on a 10-yard run just two minutes into the game. Diante Cobb set up Mountain View on its next drive with a punt return to the Bulldogs 26 and Van Gieson punched it in from 1-yard out for his second score of the game.
Mountain View got great field possession again on its next drive when Bryce Mundy recovered a fumble at the Nampa 27-yard line. Two plays later, Mavericks Wahl found Collin Rogers open in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
“We got the ball in good field position, but we had to execute and take advantage of it,” Compton said. “I think we changed our mindset, be a little more aggressive early in the game and try not to lean on our defense so much and get something going on offense.”
Nampa got some life on its next drive with Daniel Carrillo getting the Bulldogs inside the Maverick 10 on a long run, but after three runs were stopped, Nampa settled for an attempted field goal, which was blocked.
Outside of that Mountain View’s defense didn’t allow many opportunities, other than another red zone drive in the fourth quarter, with the back ups in. Nampa was without quarterback Gabe Navarro, who was on the sidelines in an arm sling.
“They were outstanding,” Compton said about the defense. “They had a great plan, they’ve been stout all year against the run. We kind of tried to shut that down first. They were close on a couple, but our guys hung in there and did their job.”
Wahl added a 17-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to give Mountain View a 28-0 lead going into halftime, then had a 21-yard keeper early in the third.
Juvenis Carrasco had a 1-yard run later in the quarter to extend the lead to 42-0 and Troy Grizzle added a sack in the end zone for a safety to cap the scoring.