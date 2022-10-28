Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — Two weeks ago, the Mountain View football team walked off its home field in disarray.

The Mavericks had just lost to Nampa, their second loss in a row, and the defending 5A Southern Idaho Conference champions were trending at the .500 mark.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments