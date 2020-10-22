Rich Hargitt reminds his team every day in practice the long odds it faces.
The Emmett football coach reminds the Huskies that their school is one of the smallest in the 4A classification, and by far the smallest in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference. He reminds them that the teams they go up against are bigger and athletic.
He reminds them they aren't supposed to be here.
Yet, here the Huskies are, a win away from a 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship. Emmett (6-2, 5-1 4A SIC) will play at Vallivue tonight and with a win against the Falcons (6-2, 4-2) can claim the school's first-ever conference title at the 4A classification.
Much like he's done all season, Hargitt is proclaiming the the Huskies to be the underdogs coming into the game.
“All the credit goes to these kids, they have done an immense amount of work to get this program back to respectability,” said Hargitt. “If they can win the conference Friday night, I'll be overjoyed. They deserve it, all the credit goes to them and I hope they do. But they have to be realistic. Nobody should bet on us. We are a major underdog Friday night.”
Perhaps it's akin to Dabo Swinney's “little ol' Clemson” routine, but it seems to be working. The underdog mentality is an identity that the players have embraced. It's put a chip on their shoulder and week in and week out the Huskies take the field to prove everyone — including their own coach — wrong.
“Let's be honest, Emmett is not expected to win anything,” said senior running back Westyn Smith. “And it's one of those things where it's just work. When we get old, we wake up and go to work every day. It's another day in the office for us.”
Smith is no stranger to Emmett being a bottom feeder of the league. He is one of three current players — along with defensive end Axel Sanchez and left tackle Taylor Layne — who were starters in 2018, Hargitt's first year at Emmett. That team suffered through a 1-8 season, losing games by scores of 63-0 (to Middleton), 45-0 (Bishop Kelly) and 49-0 (Nampa). Hargitt jokes that at times during that season a meteor would hit him on the sidelines.
“I thought we were going to do decent that year, but it turned out not to be the case,” said Sanchez. “But it gave me more drive to hopefully become better as a team.”
Fast forward two years and the Huskies have wins against Bishop Kelly and Middleton. Their only blemish so far in the conference is a 41-40 loss to Nampa. Emmett is currently tied with Bishop Kelly for the conference lead, but holds the tiebreaker with its 40-34 win over the Knights, so the Huskies control their own destiny. A loss would give the Knights the crown, regardless of their outcome tonight against Ridgevue.
“It's great to see that the hard, hard work and hours grinding in the weight room actually paying off,” said Smith. “It's one of those things where everyone's like 'work out, get stronger, you'll get better,' it's one of those cases where it actually shows. We went into the season hoping to be physical, and that's what's helped us.”
That's not to say there haven't been bumps along the way. In four of its six wins, Emmett has trailed at halftime. In a fifth win, a 49-28 win against Ridgevue on Sept. 18, the Huskies didn't take the lead until 28 seconds to go in the first half. And then, of course, there are the high-profile, headline-grabbing off-the-field incidents.
The first came before the Huskies' win against Weiser on Sept. 4 when an Emmett scout book featuring hand-drawn Weiser plays was found on a practice field. It was later revealed that Hargitt received pictures of the plays, unsolicited, via text from Fruitland coach Ryan Tracy over the summer. Hargitt apologized for not reporting that he received the plays and the school paid a $750 fine.
Then came the Huskies' game at Caldwell on Oct. 2, which was called at halftime after political activist Ammon Bundy, the father of one of Emmett's players, refused to wear a face mask as required by the Caldwell School District. It was later determined that Emmett's 35-0 halftime lead would stand as the final result.
Both brought negative attention to the program, but both times the players were able to tune the noise out and continue working to the goal at hand.
“I've told them 'we're going to get the kitchen sink thrown at us,'” Hargitt said. “We've got COVID, we got some political distractions, we've got all kinds of other stuff. Then you've got the SIC teams obviously trying to beat you. The word we keep coming back to is 'focus.' Things are not going to go our way. That's the great thing about high school football. It's not always about who's the best, sometimes it's about who can focus through the distractions.”
And despite all they've been through and even by their coaches admission, they are not the best team in the conference, the Huskies' hard work and focus has put them in position to finish on top of the league.
“We could go down as a pretty good team, one of the best teams in our school (history),” Sanchez said. “I just hope that on Friday we can go down there, compete, try our best and hopefully win.”