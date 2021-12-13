After a decade and a half of building the Mountain View football team into a perennial 5A Southern Idaho Conference power, coach Judd Benedick has decided to step away.
Mountain View Athletic Director Scott Dew announced the move in a press release on Monday, ending a 15-year run with the program.
“Judd Benedick is an icon at Mountain View High School and within the football community of Idaho,” Dew said in the release. “Coach Benedick established a high achieving football program at Mountain View High School over the past fifteen years. More importantly are the amazing relationships Coach Benedick created with his players, coaches, parents, and community. We thank Coach Benedick for his achievements, contributions, and friendships at Mountain View High School and wish him the best. He will be deeply missed.”
Benedick came to Mountain View in 2007 after spending the previous five years as the linebackers coach at Centennial High. Benedick told the Idaho Press in 2019 that it was a job he had to be convinced to apply for.
But over the next 15 years, he took the Mavericks from a fourth-year program, coming off its first-ever playoff appearance, to one of the top high school football programs not only in the Treasure Valley, but in the state of Idaho, as well. Benedick posted a 116-42 record as the Mavericks’ coach, making 13 appearances in the 5A state tournament, making it to the semifinals seven time and reaching the top in 2016, beating Capital 48-21 for the first state title in program history.
This season, Mountain View started 9-0, and won the SIC Championship game against Rocky Mountain, but was upset by Meridian two weeks later in the 5A state quarterfinal.
Benedick was voted by conference coaches as the SIC River Division Coach of the Year after the season.
Dew said the school will move quickly to name Benedick’s replacement, with the goal of making a hire in early January. Mountain View is the second SIC school that will be looking to replace a longtime coach. Former Capital coach Todd Simis also retired at the end of the year, ending an 18-year run with the Eagles.
A call placed by the Idaho Press to Benedick wasn’t returned as of Monday evening.
