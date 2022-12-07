Support Local Journalism


Longtime Capital High football coach Steve Vogel has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Vogel, who led the Eagles from 1986-2003, died Wednesday morning at the age of 72 after what his son, Kyle, said was a decade-long fight with the disease.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

