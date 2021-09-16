The Meridian High football team served up healthy doses of offense and defense Thursday.
The Warriors pulled away from the Capital Eagles 35-0 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference crossover divisional game at Dona Larsen Park.
Freshman quarterback Zeke Martinez threw three touchdown passes to lead Meridian (3-1). It was the Warriors' first win over Capital (3-1) since 2007. Not coincidentally, Meridian won a state title that season.
Meridian's Nathan Reynolds blocked a punt and returned it 30 yards to make the score 21-0 with 6:04 to go in the second quarter.
That's where the score would stand at halftime.
Running back Kross Antonnacchi scored on an 8-yard run to extend the lead to 28-0 with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter.
Martinez threw his third TD pass early in the fourth quarter when he found Quentin Riley on a 3-yard reception.
Riley and Martinez hooked in the second quarter on a 74-yard score.
It was the second straight game that Martinez has started for his older brother, senior Malakai, who injured his shoulder in the season opener. Malakai returned Thursday, playing the second series. But he didn't play anymore.
GIRLS SOCCER
BOISE 3, CENTENNIAL 1: The Braves got past the Patriots in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Kunie Hirai, Emma Zelinksy and Allie Bruce each scored and sisters Samantha and Logan Smith each had assists.
TIMBERLINE 1, EAGLE 0: The Wolves (8-1-1, 6-0) shut out the Mustangs (4-3, 2-1) in a 5A SIC match.
MIDDLETON 2, BISHOP KELLY 0: The Vikings (5-2-3, 5-0-3) shut out the Knights (4-4-1, 4-2-1) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
The teams played to a 2-2 tie last month.
Addie McCallister and Grace Moore scored for Middleton. The Vikings' defensive line played well.
BOYS SOCCER
VALLIVUE 2, CALDWELL 1: The Falcons (4-5-1, 3-4-1) knocked off the Cougars (7-3, 6-2) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
COLUMBIA 3, RIDGEVUE 1: The Wildcats topped the Warhawks in a 4A SIC match.
VOLLEYBALL
FRUITLAND 3, PARMA 1: The Grizzlies (10-1, 2-0) topped the Panthers 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12 in a showdown Snake River Valley Conference powers.
Skylar Erickson led Parma (8-1, 1-1) with 18 digs and seven kills and setter Katie Compas had 15 assists and three aces.
TIMBERLINE 3, BORAH 0: The Wolves (4-1, 2-1) topped the Lions (1-5, 0-3) 25-16, 25-18, 25-13 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, CENTENNIAL 0: The Grizzlies swept the Patriots 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 in a 5A SIC match.
London Ipsen led Centennial with 12 kills and 11 digs and Liberty Ipsen had 17 assists and five digs.
EAGLE 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: The Mustangs swept the Mavericks 25-13, 27-25, 25-19 in a 5A SIC match.
Tara Murphy led Eagle with nine kills and Gabbi Roberts had 19 assists, six digs and four kills.
VALLIVUE 3, CALDWELL 0: The Falcons topped the Cougars 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Brooke Garman led Vallivue with 12 kills and Faith Saindon had 18 assists.
COLUMBIA 3, RIDGEVUE 0: The Wildcats swept the Warhawks 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 in a 4A SIC match.
Jeanice Gamez led Columbia with eight kills, 10 digs, three blocks and two aces.
Lilly Zummers and Paige Tolman led Ridgevue with five kills each.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 3, GEM STATE 0: The Grizzlies swept 25-7, 25-9, 25-4.
Hope Miller led the Grizzlies with nine aces, six kills and six assists.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS STAY HOT: Boise State won its eighth straight match, topping visiting Santa Clara 3-0 in a nonconference match.
Kayly Pau led the Broncos (10-1) with 10 kills and Lauren Ohling had nine kills and three blocks.
MEN'S SOCCER
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: Northwest Nazarene shut out Texas Permian Basin 3-0 in a nonconference match in Odessa, Texas.
Lorenzo Valentini, Lukas Juodkunaitis and Nils Knosala each scored for NNU.