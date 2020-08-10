The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Eagle.
When it comes to experience, there may be few teams in 2020 that can match the Eagle High football team — in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference or the state.
Eagle has 44 seniors on their roster and that group has provided great leadership for the Mustangs as, just like every other team in the country, they've had to navigate an offseason unlike any other.
“Through all this COVID stuff, they've really been dedicated through the summer and our leadership has been great,” Eagle coach John Hartz said. “I think we've done a tremendous job putting the team above ourselves this summer and getting closer as a unit. It's been a good summer through the obstacles we've had.”
The size of the senior class is nearly double what the Mustangs had last year when they went 7-4 and advanced to the 5A State Quarterfinals for the 12th season in a row. Eagle returns 14 starters from that team — eight on offense, six on defense.
Included in that group of seniors is quarterback Ben Ford, a first-team all-conference selection last year. Ford suffered an ACL tear at the end of last season, missing the playoffs for the Mustangs. He was cleared within the last week to return to full contact practice. Ford holds offers from Army, Idaho and Idaho State, as well as an offer to play baseball for the University of Washington.
“His focus was on making it back for the season,” Hartz said about Ford's recovery. “I think at one point he was trying to make it back for the end of baseball season last season, but then that got canceled. His mindset went 'I'm going to get fully recovered for the football season.' He's seems as strong as can be. He's not missing a beat now.”
Mason McHugh, Ford's backup who accounted for seven touchdowns in a playoff win against Capital, has transferred to national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
At running back, Jackson Stampfli will be the featured back after picking up 560 yards and five touchdowns on 100 carries last year while splitting time with Charlie Baker. He has also sparked interest from FCS schools, with Hartz believing that offers will be coming soon.
“This season, for him, could be big,” Hartz said. “Schools are going to see more tape because we went two backs last year. This year he'll probably be more the main dude.”
Senior Cortland Horton, a 6-foot-4, 228-pound lineman is another player who is getting looks from colleges. Horton was a first-team All-5A SIC selection along both the offensive and defensive line last season. Ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Horton holds offers from Air Force, Northern Colorado, Idaho State and San Diego.
“He's everything you want in a high school football player, he's tough to keep off the field,” Hartz said. “He's a team-first guy, but he's got a lot of offers already because they love his height and his size and everything about him.”
The linebacker position will be anchored by seniors Chase Hilde, a first-team all-conference selection and Brett Tommasini, the brother of last year's 5A Southern Idaho Conference Defensive Player of the Year Derek Tommasini.
Hartz said Tommasini has had one of the best offseasons of any of the Mustangs, putting on some size and adding strength. Despite playing the same position as his brother, who signed with the University of Idaho in February, the coach says the younger Tommasini — who has an offer from Air Force in baseball, with Division I football offers coming soon Hartz believes — is a much different player.
“Derek is a little shorter and stockier, where Brett is taller and faster,” Hartz said. “But they both have extreme speed, that part would match up a little bit more.”