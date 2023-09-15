The Kuna football team woke up just in time Friday.
Nampa rallied from a big deficit before the Kavemen prevailed 36-34 in overtime in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Nampa trailed 28-7 before scoring three straight touchdowns to knot the score at 28-28 with seven minutes remaining.
The Bulldogs (0-4 overall, 0-2 SIC) had an opportunity to win in regulation, but a 40-yard field goal attempt was well wide left and short.
The game went to overtime. Kuna had the ball first and Austin Lattimer scored on a 6-yard run. After Nampa was called for being offside, Kuna decided to attempt a 2-point conversion. Lattimer took a pitch left and scored, giving Kuna a 36-34 lead.
On Nampa’s first play in OT, sophomore Josh Peterson scored his fourth touchdown, bursting in from 10 yards. But Kuna (3-2, 1-2) stopped Nampa on a 2-point attempt.
CENTENNIAL 33, CAPITAL 27 2 OT: The Patriots (1-3) broke through by stopping the Eagles (1-3) in double overtime in the 5A SIC game.
Capital led 13-7 at halftime before the game turned entertaining late.
VALLIVUE 28, COLUMBIA 27: The Falcons broke through for their first win in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Wildcats.
Vallivue (1-4, 1-1) opened a 28-13 lead early in the third quarter. But Columbia (2-2, 0-1) fought back, pulling within the final margin.
WEISER 48, COLE VALLEY 14: The Wolverines (4-0) cruised to the nonleague win over the Chargers (2-2).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 27, FRUITLAND 21: Addison Taylor recovered a fumble in the end zone to lift the Trojans to the nonleague win over the Grizzlies.
Tyler Szilagyi led Nampa Christian, completing 12 of 15 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Titus Vidlak led Fruitland, rushing for 142 yards on 21 attempts and a touchdown.
GIRLS SOCCER
SKYVIEW 3, RIDGEVUE 2: The Hawks edged the War Hawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Olivia Mullen and Alliyah Green scored for Ridgevue.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER
YOTES WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT
The 17th-ranked College of Idaho team won its fourth straight game, opening conference play with a 4-1 win over Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington.
The Yotes offense has shined in the early part of the 2023 campaign, and Friday’s game in Olympia was no different, as the team fired off 25 shots, with 16 off them on target. Eden Makaafi has been a big part of that offense, as her personal hot streak continued. She scored the game’s opening goal in the 14th minute, as the Yotes jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead. Makaafi would score again a few minutes into the second half for her fifth goal of the season.
Maddie Smith continued her impressive run as of late, scoring her fourth of the year in the 21st minute as the Yotes had a lead of 2-0 at the time. Evergreen was able to answer in the 71st minute as Peyton Rhyne put the ball in the back of the net for the Geoducks, making it a 3-1 Yotes lead. Natasja Davis showed once again why she’s one of the best goal scorers in the league, scoring her sixth goal of the season in the 81st minute, giving the Yotes a 4-1 lead which would hold to be the final.
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS SWEEP
Boise State swept the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-17) on the second day of the Boise State Classic in Bronco Gym.
The win improves BSU to 3-6 overall.
Boise State hit the ball well against the Jackrabbits Friday night .304 percent to SDSU’s .162 percent. The Broncos trailed only once in the entire contest at 1-0 in the second set.
Boise State opened set one, taking an early lead, never trailed in the frame, and led by as many as eight points late in the set.
The second set was the tightest of the night. Boise State led nearly the entire way and by as much as five points. South Dakota State rallied to tie the score at 23 before Annie Kaminski and Paige Bartsch put it away with back-to-back kills.
The third frame saw the Broncos use an early 7-1 run to take control up 10-4. They extended their advantage out to a set-high eight points down the stretch, eventually winning it 25-17 to clinch the match.
Bartsch recorded a double-double on a team-high 21 kills and a team-second-best 10 digs; she also hit a team-best .447 percent.