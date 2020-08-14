The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Kuna
Two years ago, the Kuna football team left the ranks of the 5A Classification following a three-win season. This year the Kavemen return to 5A with a 4A State Championship trophy in hand.
Kuna is certainly a much different team than it was just a couple of years ago, but the challenges competing at the higher level remain.
“The biggest difference we noticed between the two classifications is the number of quality guys, I guess is a good way to say it,” said Kuna coach Sherm Blaser. “In the 4A, they'll have three, four, five guys that are really good players you have to be conscious of. In the 5A level there's six, seven or eight on every team. We're excited, though. I think we're ready for the challenge. We had a good season last year, so we're trying to follow that up this year.”
The Kavemen are coming off a 13-0 season with a win over Blackfoot in the 4A State Championship Game. But with a move up comes a tougher schedule, with five of Kuna's opponents being 5A state playoff teams from last year, including three of their four opponents from the Southern Idaho Conference River Division.
“In order to compete and really be what we want to be at the 5A level, we've got to continue to develop our kids,” Blaser said. “I feel like we've got really good kids, really good players.”
For Kuna, much of the returning talent comes on offense, where six starters return compared to two on defense.
It starts with senior quarterback Sean Austin, who had 326 passing yards in the state title game win. Austin has committed to continue his career after this season at Montana State.
“He worked his tail off this summer, which he does every year,” said Blaser. “He's just a worker and that's one of the things I love about the kids we have here in Kuna, just the work mentality. He's gotten kids together and thrown routes and 7s-on-7s that kind of stuff on his own. He's set himself up to have a real successful year and a great career at Montana State.”
Austin isn't the only Kaveman that has a shot at a NCAA Division I career. Senior Jacob Graves, a second-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference offensive lineman a year ago, holds an offer from the University of Idaho.
This year will be Graves' third year starting for the Kavemen, who also return center Austin Brown and another offensive lineman, Robert Carlson, who is coming off an ACL injury in October.
Wide receiver Koltin Teater also returns after earning first-team All-SIC honors last year.
“He was our leading receiver last year, but we graduated three really productive guys,” Blaser said. “So we've got a couple guys that we're looking at to step in this year and fill in one of those shoes.”
Blaser points to Carter Johnson and Mehki Kelly as guys who could step in other receiver roles for the Kavemen.
Defensively, Kuna returns just two starers, defensive back Bodie Holland, an all-conference honorable mention last year, and linebacker Roger Navarro.
Being the middle linebacker, Blaser said Navarro, who suffered a broken foot early in the summer, is going to have to be the emotional leader for the Kavemen defense this year.
“In our style of defense, the major emphasis is put on those linebackers,” Blaser said. “They're going to be our playmakers.”