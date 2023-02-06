Kip Crofts Mug Shot

At this point in his career, Kip Crofts wants to go where he can help out. These days, he seems to be drawn to the rebuilding projects.

After helping to get Payette going in the right direction in the 3A Snake River Valley Conference, Crofts will turn his attention to a struggling 4A Southern Idaho Conference program in Caldwell.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

