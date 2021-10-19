featured top story HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Key high school football games Friday By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Treasure Valley features several key high school football games with postseason implications.5A: The Southern Idaho Conference championship game pits Foothills Division champ Rocky Mountain (7-1) at River Division champ Mountain View (8-0) on Friday.Both teams receive byes into the state quarterfinals.In four cross-divisional games, state berths are on the line.On Thursday, Skyview (4-4) meets Borah (5-3) at Dona Larsen Park.On Friday, Kuna (1-7) is at Eagle (6-2); Centennial (2-6); and Timberline (5-3) meets Capital (5-3) at Dona Larsen Park.4A: Emmett (7-1) has secured the SIC title and Bishop Kelly (6-2) and Nampa (4-4) have locked up playoff berths.Vallivue (4-4), Middleton (4-4) and Columbia (2-6) are fighting for playoff berths.Columbia visits Middleton and Vallivue goes to Emmett in key games. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! 3A: No. 1-ranked Homedale (8-0) secured the Snake River Valley title last week.Weiser (7-1) has secured a playoff berth.Payette (4-4), Fruitland (4-3) and McCall-Donnelly (3-4) are seeking a playoff berth.McCall-Donnelly travels to Payette and Fruitland is at Homedale on Friday.2A: The Western Idaho Conference title should be decided Friday when Nampa Christian (7-1, 3-0) takes on Cole Valley Christian (5-2, 2-1) at Columbia High School.Nampa Christian defeated Melba (5-3, 3-1) last Friday. Playoff-bound Melba has a nonleague game at Grangeville.1A DIVISION I: Notus (6-1, 2-0) visits Wilder (5-2, 3-0) to decide the WIC title on Friday.Both are playoff bound. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Playoff Berth Sport Title Homedale Games Football Nampa Christian Recommended for you Load comments