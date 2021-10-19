Support Local Journalism


The Treasure Valley features several key high school football games with postseason implications.

5A: The Southern Idaho Conference championship game pits Foothills Division champ Rocky Mountain (7-1) at River Division champ Mountain View (8-0) on Friday.

Both teams receive byes into the state quarterfinals.

In four cross-divisional games, state berths are on the line.

On Thursday, Skyview (4-4) meets Borah (5-3) at Dona Larsen Park.

On Friday, Kuna (1-7) is at Eagle (6-2); Centennial (2-6); and Timberline (5-3) meets Capital (5-3) at Dona Larsen Park.

4A: Emmett (7-1) has secured the SIC title and Bishop Kelly (6-2) and Nampa (4-4) have locked up playoff berths.

Vallivue (4-4), Middleton (4-4) and Columbia (2-6) are fighting for playoff berths.

Columbia visits Middleton and Vallivue goes to Emmett in key games.

3A: No. 1-ranked Homedale (8-0) secured the Snake River Valley title last week.

Weiser (7-1) has secured a playoff berth.

Payette (4-4), Fruitland (4-3) and McCall-Donnelly (3-4) are seeking a playoff berth.

McCall-Donnelly travels to Payette and Fruitland is at Homedale on Friday.

2A: The Western Idaho Conference title should be decided Friday when Nampa Christian (7-1, 3-0) takes on Cole Valley Christian (5-2, 2-1) at Columbia High School.

Nampa Christian defeated Melba (5-3, 3-1) last Friday. Playoff-bound Melba has a nonleague game at Grangeville.

1A DIVISION I: Notus (6-1, 2-0) visits Wilder (5-2, 3-0) to decide the WIC title on Friday.

Both are playoff bound.

