Ian Duarte, Eagle
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
• 69 catches for 1,169 yards and eight touchdowns.
• Led Eagle to a 5A State semifinal appearance.
Quintez Evans, Mountain View
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division Co-Player of the Year.
• Ran for 1,010 yards and 14 touchdowns.
• Led Mountain View to an undefeated regular season and victory in the 5A SIC championship game and 5A State quarterfinal appearance.
Kody Walk, Capital
• 64 catches for 837 yards and nine touchdowns.
• 34 rushes for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
• 51 tackles, 19 sacks, 25 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles.
• Led Capital to a 5A State Quarterfinal appearance.
