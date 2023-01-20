Subscribe
Daniel Carrillo, Nampa
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division Offensive Player of the Year.
• Rushed for 1,779 yards and 22 touchdowns
• Averaged 7.7 yards per carry.
• Led Nampa to a state tournament appearance in its first season moving back up to the 5A classification.
Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly
• First-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference running back.
• Rushed for 1,477 yards and 26 touchdowns.
• Averaged 7.1 yards per carry.
• Led Bishop Kelly to an undefeated regular season, 4A Southern Idaho Conference title and 4A State Title Game appearance.
Nathan Reynolds, Meridian
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division Player of the Year.
• Led Meridian defense, at middle linebacker, which ranked first in state in 5A with 8.3 points per game allowed.
• Led Meridian to undefeated regular season and 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship.
• Led Meridian to a 5A State Championship Game appearance.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.