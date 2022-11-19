MIDDLETON — Family members surrounded the Homedale football team outside the locker room as the Trojans broke down the postgame huddle for one final time this season.
There were lots of emotion, plenty of tears and an unsettling familiar feeling. For the fifth season in a row, the Trojans had just seen their season end at the hands of Sugar-Salem.
“It hurts,” said Homedale coach Matt Holtry. “It doesn’t matter the year, it hurts all the same.”
Sugar-Salem came away with a 20-15 win in the 3A State Championship game on Saturday, the Diggers’ fourth state title in five games. All four of their state title victories came at the hand of the Trojans. Last season, the Diggers beat the Trojans in the semifinals before losing to Weiser in the title game.
“I don’t really have any words to explain it,” said senior wide receiver and safety Mason Strong. “It sucks, but we got to move on and learn from it in our personal lives. But it really does suck.”
Strong gave the Trojans a big opportunity right off the bat, recovering a Sugar-Salem fumble on the opening kickoff, giving Homedale the ball at the Digger 20-yard line to start the game.
The Trojans were unable to capitalize on the opportunity, losing a few yards on runs, then turning it over on downs with an incomplete pass on fourth down.
It proved to be a foreboding sign for the Trojans as four different times throughout the game Homedale found itself deep in Sugar-Salem territory, but unable to come away with any points. Three times, the Trojans were stopped on fourth down and once they fumbled it away.
“It’s simple, we shot ourselves in the foot,” Strong said about those four drives. “That’s my personal opinion, and I think that’s everyone’s opinion.”
The teams traded touchdown passes on their next drives, with Cach Harris catching a 23-yard pass from Daniel Neal to give Sugar-Salem a 7-0 lead, then Homedale quarterback Jaxon Dines leading the Trojans the other way back down the field. Luke Henry caught a screen pass from Dines and found room to run in for an 18-yard score, tying the game.
Sugar-Salem took the lead back late in the first quarter after Neal hit a running Ty Hirrlinger past the Homedale defense for a 43-yard touchdown.
No points were scored in the second quarter, but Homedale had two more opportunities to score fall by the wayside.
After the Diggers took the lead, Homedale went on a long drive that took 7-and-a-half minutes off the clock. The Trojans looked to be on the verge of scoring, but fumbled the ball inside the Digger 5, ending the threat.
But after forcing a quick 3-and-out and a less than ideal punt for Sugar-Salem, Homedale got the ball on the Digger 25. But again, the Trojans struggled to move the ball. On fourth down, Dines found Henry alone in the end zone, but Henry slipped trying to make a move toward the ball, and the pass fell incomplete.
“Any time in a state championship game where you get an opportunity to get in scoring range, you got to take advantage of it,” Holtry said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get in when we could have or should have and that’s the story of the game.”
Homedale took its first lead of the game in the third quarter after Dines found Danny Lomeli beyond the Digger defense and open for a 65-yard touchdown reception. Homedale faked the point-after try and holder Dilon Fine connected with Jeffrey Lane to make it 15-14.
The fake extra point was based on something the Trojans had seen on film while scouting the Diggers.
“There was an opportunity to get an advantage and there was something on film that was obviously there,” Holtry said. “We saw it on the first extra point that it was there, so we called it on the second extra point and our kids executed on that play. That was a big play for us, because even when they did score later, they knew they had to go for two and they didn’t get it.”
Neal scored on a 1-yard keeper with 6:42 left in the game and Rylan Binford broke up the two-point pass attempt, meaning all Homedale needed was a touchdown to win.
But the Trojans had to do it without two offensive linemen, Brodie White and Emario Cuellar, who were both hurt earlier in the quarter.
“That hurt a lot,” said Dines, “They help our offensive line a lot because they are big guys.”
Still, Homedale was able to move the ball downfield, as Henry looked to break a screen pass for a touchdown, but the refs ruled he stepped out of bounds at the Sugar-Salem 21.
But once again with a short field, Homedale came up empty as Trenton Fisher was stopped short of the first-down mark on fourth-and-2 with three minutes left. The chains had to come out to the field to confirm, but after the confirmation, the Diggers were able to run off the rest of the clock.
“It doesn’t matter the team, the feeling’s the same, regardless of the team,” Holtry said about losing to the Diggers again. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Fruitland, Weiser, whoever it might be, we didn’t get it done when we wanted to get it done the most and that’s the last game of the year. We’ve got a lot to be proud of, these seniors have done a lot for our program. They’ve taken steps to get better and I feel like as a program we continue to get better. They’re just going to keep knocking on the door, and we’ll be back.”