Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


HOMEDALE — When healthy, Trenton Fisher has been a tough stop for the Homedale football team this season.

The senior running back battled a high ankle sprain earlier this year, causing him to miss some time. But back on the field he’s starting to deliver on the early promise that he showed this season and become the productive runner Trojan coaches always knew he could become.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments