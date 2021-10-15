HOMEDALE — With all the attention given to the Homedale football team’s offense, perhaps it’s time to give the Trojan defense its fair due.
After all, it took a big defensive effort Friday to put the Trojans on the doorstep of their fourth straight 3A Snake River Valley Conference title.
Homedale was able to keep Weiser quarterback Brett Spencer, a NCAA Division I recruit, in check in a 14-6 win against Weiser. Homedale (8-0, 4-0 SRV) can clinch the league title next week with a win at Fruitland.
“We know defense wins championships, that’s for sure,” said senior linebacker Willy Haun, who had seven tackles and two sacks. “We’re just here to protect our offense. We do our job, they do their job, it’s a win-win on both sides and we know we can do that together.”
The game was a battle between the top two teams in the 3A state media poll, with Homedale coming in as the unanimous top pick. That figures to remain true this week as Homedale held the Wolverines (7-1, 3-1), who had scored at least 34 in each of their first seven games and entered Friday averaging 45.1 points per game, to just a fourth quarter touchdown.
“It’s a big deal because no one knew who was better between us and Weiser,” said senior running back Hayden Kincheloe, who had 91 rushing yards and a second half touchdown. “They’re a great team, it’s good to finally establish the No. 1 and No. 2 spot. It’s a good confidence builder going into Fruitland next week.”
Homedale’s defense held Spencer, who holds a scholarship offer to the University of Idaho, to 95 passing yards in the game as Weiser struggled to get much going offensively. Of course, to those paying attention to Homedale’s defense, that might not have been such a surprise. The Trojans entered the contest allowing just seven points combined in their first three conference games, with shutouts in each of the last two weeks.
“I’ve said it several times before, but I don’t think it’s been emphasized enough,” Homedale coach Matt Holtry said. “The defensive preparation that our defensive staff puts in is unbelievable. I’m so blessed to have the quality of coaches we have on our defensive staff. They put in so much time and preparation to put these kids in positions to make plays.”
From the start, it looked like this was a game destined to be determined by the defenses. Eli Heck put Homedale in good field position on the opening kickoff, returning it to the Homedale 45-yard line. But the Trojans were unable to take advantage of the position as quarterback Jaxon Dines was stuffed at the goal line on fourth down.
“I wish we would have got in there on that first drive, we got down there,” Holtry said. “Our kids could have put their heads down and pouted, but they didn’t. They kept playing football.”
Homedale got another chance late in the second quarter after a double pass from Heck to Josh Brown got the Trojans to the Weiser 22. Three plays later Dines ran it in for 10 yards to give Homedale a 7-0 lead.
Homedale extended its lead to 14-0 on a long drive during its first drive of the second half, with Kincheloe scoring on a 9-yard run.
“That was a big momentum change,” Kincheloe said. “No one really had momentum and then us establishing that touchdown set the tempo. They came back and scored, but without that touchdown, we don’t win the game.”
Weiser got its first score early in the fourth quarter when Brett Spencer lobbed up a pass into the end zone, which was caught by Brock Spencer for a 22-yard score. The extra point was no good and the Trojans maintained an 8-point lead.
With that lead, Homedale’s offense did what it does best — run the ball. The Trojans were able to milk more than eight minutes off the clock, giving the ball back to Weiser after a stop on a fourth-down run with 3:13 left at the Wolverine 27.
“We knew we had to get some time off the clock,” Holtry said. “We were banged up, we had some guys go down and we had to make sure we kept them limited on being able to have the ball in their hands. Our O-Line did an awesome drive driving, Hayden did a great job pounding the ball, Jaxon mad a couple runs, it was a team effort. Everyone stepped up.”
Willy Shirts got Weiser across midfield on a 13-yard run, but Homedale’s defense once again came up with a big stop. Haun and Obed Palacios combined with the sack on third down and after Weiser fumbled the snap on fourth down, Haun was able to force a desperation throw by Spencer which was nowhere near a receiver.
“Brett’s a great quarterback, he’s shifty and fast,” Haun said. “I missed him several times that whole game, but I was glad to get one or two on him.”