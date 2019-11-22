HOMEDALE — Jake Collett still doesn’t really want to talk about it.
The reason why the Homedale High School football player walks with a limp that is. But after years of trying to erase that part of his life — literally — the senior wide receiver and linebacker has finally accepted that the MRSA infection, which nearly took his life six years ago, helped make him who he is today.
Collett, who became a five-time All-Snake River Valley Conference player, will put the Trojan uniform on one final time. No. 1 Homedale (11-0) plays No. 1 Sugar-Salem (9-1) for the 3A state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
“He had to go through a lot and didn’t know if he would even be able to run again,” Homedale senior quarterback Daniel Uranga said. “I know he had to work super hard to get back into the shape he is now, and he handled it better than anyone else in his position would have.
“He really pushed through it to come out as well as he did. I think it says that he’s tough as nails, and that he will never give up or quit no matter what’s going on.”
Collett was a pretty independent kid who never complained about anything growing up. When his mom, Melinda, had strep throat, Jake, who was 6 at the time, told her to go to bed after a potato gave her quite the scare. It had rolled out of the cupboard and onto her feet while she was reaching for medicine.
Jake also started doing his own laundry at 10.
“I hated having my stuff mixed in with all my parents and my siblings,” Jake said while laughing. “So I just taught myself.”
So when Jake mentioned hurting his foot in football, a sport he had played since 6, after a Friday practice right before the start of his sixth grade year in August 2013, it was taken seriously.
“There really wasn’t anything there other than that the ankle and the heel were a little bit red,” Melinda said.
Jake wasn’t able to put his foot down by the next morning. He was taken to the emergency room where got X-rays, which came up negative, and was fitted for a boot. But Jake had to return to the hospital later that day because the pain was simply too much to handle.
Tears streamed down his face every time the foot wasn’t elevated.
Doctors weren’t able to do anything for him, though. They just recommended taking him to a regular pediatrician on Monday.
The family didn’t get any answers there either — at first.
After noticing some open mosquito bites on Jake’s left ankle, Melinda wondered if that was the source of the problem. So she demanded a full workup on her son from head to toe.
Two days later, Melinda had her answer.
Doctors called and told her Jake had an infection in his bloodstream. She needed to bring him in immediately. Melinda got in touch with her husband, Dan, and packed their son’s bags before heading to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. But en route, the hospital redirected them to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center.
By the time they got there from Homedale, Jake had a temperature of 105.6, was white and in septic shock.
Medical personnel had to use neonatal equipment just to be able to put an IV in him. They had to use four IV bags and seven different varieties of antibiotics just to get him stable.
“We about lost him that day,” Melinda said.
Jake was then taken into surgery where much of the infection was removed. Doctors initially ruled out MRSA or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a bacteria infection that is immune to commonly used antibiotics. They diagnosed him with a staph infection.
However, when his situation didn’t improve after two days, they came back with MRSA and put him in a quarantine unit. Staff had to put on bunny suits just to be able to go in and out of his room.
Following a second surgery, the surgeon sat Dan and Melinda down.
He told them that if they can’t get things under control, there’s a possibility of losing the foot, the entire leg, and that Jake might not make it through.
“I asked him to please try harder. That’s being civil about it,” Melinda said. “I was worried about the foot. I was worried about the knee. I was worried about the leg. But I was more worried about being able to walk out of there with my son.
“You can learn how to deal with those other things, but I don’t know whether I could have dealt with losing my son.”
It took six surgeries in three weeks with doctors having to scrape the heel all the way down to the bone. But Jake was finally released with all of his limbs intact after 28 days. He left that hospital 20 pounds lighter.
No cause for the MRSA infection was ever officially determined. The best guess is it came through the open mosquito bites. But whether it came from his own skin, someone’s else or an animal’s, is still anyone’s guess.
“It was scary,” Jake said. “I mean no one wants to die and even if I really wasn’t showing it on the outside, that’s all I could think about. It was the single worst experience of my life.”
Yet, the road back was just beginning.
After being in a 300-square foot room for nearly that entire month in August, Jake spent the next two months at home.
Jake was given IV treatments by his parents or the visiting nurse who was in every other day, twice a day for three weeks. He was allergic to it too. So it caused him to completely break out in hives and rashes. Benadryl didn’t even help.
“The poor kid looked like he had the measles,” Dan said.
When that treatment ran its course, Jake then had to take a pill the size of a Jolly Rancher.
He did physical therapy at home for a month before switching over to RebabAuthority. And that was about all Jake did during that time — well and deleting all of the hospital and rehabilitation photos of him from his mom’s phone.
“I don’t want to be remembered like that,” Jake said. “You tell me someone who does?”
Jake didn’t even want to check in on how his football team was doing. Dan had to force him just to take team photos. Jake didn’t even want football to be on at the house for the rest of that year.
“He didn’t want to talk about it, think about it, look at it, hear it, nothing,” Dan said. “If he wasn’t able to play, it was just painful for him to be around because that was his life before.”
He was still on crutches in November when he returned to school — where his entire team was waiting out front for him. Teammates carried his backpack, opened doors, made sure he got to class OK and grabbed his lunch.
So those crutches ended up being “forgotten” at school.
“It was great having all the extra help,” Collett said. “But at times, it got annoying because I wanted to do my own thing. I’m very prideful in that way.”
A few months later, albeit with a noticeable limp, Jake was back playing sports. He signed up for a recreation league coached by his dad. Baseball in the spring followed and, of course, there was his return to football almost one year to the day where his whole world changed.
He hasn’t missed a game since.
Jake earned All-SRV honorable mention honors at linebacker his sophomore year. He then was recognized on both sides of the ball last year by being named a first-team linebacker along with a second-team running back.
But Jake saved his best for last.
He combined for 1,227 yards and 21 touchdowns of total offense this year. Jake hauled in 39 catches for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the game against Filer on Sept. 20, he had six touches for six touchdowns (3 catches, 3 runs). On top of that, he added 58 tackles and an interception on defense to earn All-SRV first-team honors on both sides of the ball.
So he’s a big reason why for the first time in 20 years Homedale is playing in back-to-back state championship games. He was also selected to the East-West Shrine Game.
“It’s just so inspiring,” Homedale coach Matt Holtry said. “I mean, here is a kid that could have made all of the excuses in the world, but he didn’t. He’s electric. He’s hard-nosed. He’s quick. He’s shifty and with this type of story, you never forget a kid like this. He is what the word ‘resiliency’ is all about.”
The game against the Diggers is a rematch of last year’s state championship game. The Diggers won 30-22 after stopping the Trojans on a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line with eight seconds left.
Homedale, which hasn’t loss since, got the long-awaited rematch with an average of 51.7 points per game and beating opponents by 46 points per game. The closest any team has come to the Trojans this season is 20, and that was Weiser, which was ranked No. 3 in the state on Oct. 25.
But Sugar-Salem has looked equally as impressive with 44.4 points per game and an average margin of victory of 39. The Diggers’ only loss this season is against Star Valley, a program MaxPreps called the best team in Wyoming with four straight 10-win seasons and three state titles during that stretch.
A win would give the Trojans the first 3A state title in program history and their first since 1997. And something for Jake to actually talk about.
“That would mean everything because when I think back, things could have really turned out differently,” Jake said. “It would make me think, ‘Maybe all of this happened for a reason and I was meant to come back and help this team win.’ They gave me a second chance at life, so I’m just extremely grateful.”