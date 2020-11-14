HOMEDALE — Third time is the charm. At least that’s what the Homedale football team is hoping.
The Trojans clinched their third straight trip to the 3A state championship game on Saturday, beating South Fremont 48-28 in the semifinals.
Now Homedale (8-1) will try and do something not done in 23 years. The Trojans will be eyeing their first state title since 1997 next weekend when they face off against Sugar-Salem, the same team that has beaten Homedale in the championship game in each of the last two years.
“It’s crazy that it’s us again,” said junior running back Hayden Kincheloe, who ran for 348 yards and four touchdowns. “But it will be fun playing them again, good seeing them again. Hopefully it’s a different outcome this time.”
The game will take place somewhere in the Treasure Valley with the exact time, date and location not yet announced.
In 2018, the Trojans fell one yard short of getting a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion as the Diggers stopped a fourth-and-goal situation with eight seconds left to secure the 30-22 victory. In 2019, Sugar-Salem scored 41 straight points after Homedale took an early lead to come away with a 48-14 victory.
Round 3 is to be determined.
“We’ve only played them in the state championship, so I don’t know if that it’s a rivalry,” said Homedale coach Matt Holtry. “But it’s definitely someone that we’re familiar with. We’ve watched a lot of their games, a lot of their films. And, boy, would it be nice to get them once.”
For the Trojans, it will largely be a new group of players getting the chance to reach the top. Homedale graduated 13 All-Snake River Valley Conference players from last year’s team. While seniors like linebackers Milo Mertz and Brayden Christoffersen and offensive linemen John Breshears, Todd Beatty II and Blake Walker all played big roles in the victory Saturday, the Trojans were also boosted by juniors like Kincheloe and linebacker Willie Haun as well as sophomores like quarterback Jaxon Dines and defensive back Mason Strong, who had two interceptions.
“We’re just going to keep on working hard and keep on getting better,” said Strong.
Getting back to the championship game, Holtry said, is a testament to the buy in from the community. It started when he took over the Trojans in 2009.
“We had a goal to get back to the state championship, but now to do it three years in a row, it shows where the program is at,” said Holtry. “We’ve got the program to a point where we’re not rebuilding, we’re reloading. And it’s because of the Optimist program we have in place, the middle school coaches coaching and that feeder program has built this program to a point where kids are ready to play when they get to us. We’ve just got it rolling and we’re excited about it.”
Of course, there was also the game plan put together by Holtry and his staff that was able to exploit the Cougars (8-3) on Saturday in areas where the Trojans thought they could, based on film.
Homedale relied on a run-heavy attack that saw the offense pick up 457 rushing yards as opposed to 17 yards on 2-of-3 passing.
“As we watched more and more film, we noticed more and more that if teams had success against these guys, it was running the ball,” Holtry said. “What we also noticed was teams would get a little bit of a lead then go away from it and they wouldn’t have much success. So when we had some success with it, we didn’t want to be the team that went away with it and let them catch back up.”
The teams traded touchdowns early and were tied 14-14 in the second quarter before Homedale started running away late in the first half.
A 47-yard run by Kincheloe set up a 5-yard touchdown run for himself to give the Trojans the lead for good. Dines added a 10-yard touchdown run on a bootleg with 30 seconds left in the half, giving Homedale a 28-14 halftime lead.
Kincheloe added to the lead on a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and, after Strong’s first interception set up Homedale at the South Fremont 35-yard line, Dines scored on a 2-yard keeper, his third touchdown run of the game, making it 41-14.
“We just turned on the switch, I guess,” Dines said about the 27-0 run by Homedale.
The Cougars were able to cut the Trojans’ lead to 13 points thanks to two touchdown passes from 6-foot-2 quarterback Kaimen Peebles to his 6-6 receiver, Tag Bair.
The second touchdown came with 10 minutes left in the game, but Homedale took five minutes off the clock with another run-heavy drive that was capped by a 19-yard touchdown run by Kincheloe.
“It was a big adversity moment, but we’ve dealt with many this year,” Kincheloe said. “We were calm about it, we were under control and we showed we were under control by making big plays.”