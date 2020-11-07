HOMEDALE — In his tenure atop the Homedale High football program, Matt Holtry has enjoyed watching a maturation of sorts.
He especially enjoyed watching his young Trojans grow a little more Saturday after their impressive 55-19 victory over Timberlake in a State 3A quarterfinal game.
“You know, the last few years we’ve been senior dominated, but this year we’ve got a lot of new faces,’’ said Holtry, whose team will host South Fremont (8-2) in the semifinals Saturday. “This is our 12th year here now. It’s been fun watching these kids grow up in our program, our philosophy.
“I remember our first team camp way back when some of these kids were little 6-year olds. They know what we do, how we do it. I tell you, it’s nice reloading, not rebuilding. That’s a nice thing to have.’’
The Trojans impressively showed they are contenders again for a 3A crown despite graduating many key members of their two-straight state runner-up finishes.
“They’re a very good football team. They’re a No. 1 seed for a reason,’’ Timberlake coach Kelly Amos said after his team ended the season at 4-4. “They’re very solid in many aspects. There’s a reason we sold out in some areas and it cost us.’’
The Tigers did find the scoreboard first for an early 7-0 lead as the youthful Trojans may have had needed a little adjustment time getting used to banging heads in live action.
“It’s been just over two weeks since the Fruitland game,’’ Holtry said of his 9-1 team’s first-round bye last week after winning the Snake River Conference title against the Grizzlies on Oct. 23. “It took us a while. We had a little trouble getting back into it, to get a groove going. Yeah, the penalties hurt, but it was the mental mistakes. We were a little rusty, but I liked the way we settled down and kept competing.’’
After the Tigers' early lead, it was all Homedale after that. The Trojans offense settled in to score on three of their next four possessions before the special teams got into the act with Willy Haun knifing through to snuff a Timberlake punt with John Breshears scooping up the loose ball for the score and a 28-7 advantage at intermission.
Quarterback Jaxon Dines, in his first season taking over for departed Daniel Uranga, led the Trojans offense in the first half to 243 yards of total offense, hitting on 3-of-8 tosses for 88 yards, including a 60-yard strike to a wide-open tight end Thomas Symms.
Dines hit on 5-of-6 tosses in the second half including two scoring heaves to Mason Strong (32 and 68 yards) and one to Eli Heck for 69 yards.
Running back Hayden Kinchloe hammered his way to 101 yards before half, including a 26-yard scoring romp before being nicked with an injury late in the first half.
The Homedale defense checked Timberlake to just 137 yards of total offense in the first half and 250 yards for the game.
“You know what I like about these guys as they really play as a unit,’’ said Holtry, who sits one win away from a potential three straight state title game matchups. “The last few years we’ve had some standout guys but this group, I don’t know how to say it except we’re a real family. It’s tough explaining it, but it’s family to us.’’