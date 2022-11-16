If the Homedale football team finally cracks the Sugar-Salem code, it isn't likely going to be by winning a shootout.
For the Trojans to capture the State 3A championship — this is the fourth time in five years the teams have faced off in the state final — they'll have to play the best defense they've played all season.
Perfect? Not necessarily. Mainly effective.
"They're legit. They're potent," Homedale coach Matt Holtry said. "They have the ability to score running the ball and they can move it through the air. Their quarterback has to be at the top of the state in efficiency. He's impressive."
Diggers senior quarterback Daniel Neal has thrown 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions, according to Maxpreps. He's completed 122 of 173 passes (70%) for 1,995 yards. While only gaining 293 yards running, he's scored 15 times rushing.
It's obvious he's in the middle of everything Sugar-Salem does.
This is the fifth straight year the teams have met in the playoffs. Last year, Sugar-Salem beat Homedale 16-7 before Weiser beat the Diggers in the state championship game in double overtime.
While the Trojans don't have a championship banner to show for it, they've made ground.
There's optimism that Homedale can break through Saturday when the teams square off at Middleton High School. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
"They have the ability to stretch the field vertically and sideline to sideline," Holtry said. "It really comes down to being disciplined and playing assignment football for four quarters."
It appears there's not an inch that the Trojans can give. They'll lean heavily on two senior leaders, defensive end Omar Rios and middle linebacker D'Orr Packer.
Rios, who is also a starter at left tackle, leads the defense with 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Packer, who splits time at fullback, is next at 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.
Both players are two-year starters.
"Omar never comes off the field," Holtry said.
Asked where Rios provides most value this week, Holtry didn't flinch.
"This week, probably on defense. Bottom line is we've got to get stops on defense," Holtry said.
Statistically speaking, Homedale has had the better defense between the teams. Sugar-Salem has averaged 50.4 points per game while allowing 12; Homedale has averaged 40.7 ppg while allowing 8.8.
The teams have two common opponents. The Diggers beat South Fremont 47-19 and Fruitland 48-21; the Trojans beat South Fremont 42-13 and Fruitland 42-14.
Tony Uranga, who has been Homedale's defensive coordinator the last seven years, was asked what he liked about Sugar-Salem.
"The short answer — everything," said Uranga, who quarterbacked Homedale to back-to-back state championships in the 1990s. "They have a lot of talent and a lot of speed, and they're very well coached. They just have kids everywhere. Sometimes you think well let's try to take away two or three things. Well you can't find two or three things to take away."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Holtry said Uranga will have a solid game plan.
"He always does," Holtry said. "He'll dial something up. He's spent a lot of time throughout the season keeping an eye on Sugar. He's one of the smartest football minds I've coached with."
Said Packer: "(Coach Uranga) is putting in some new stuff. We're ready. They won't know everything about us."
If given the choice to play one position, it's no question which Rios would choose.
"By far, defensive end," he said. "It's just fun being able to tackle and make a play."
Rios said it's not a secret what it will take for Homedale to win Saturday.
"We need to communicate well and have a chip on our shoulders," Rios said. "It just comes down to the little details to win these games. They're a good team, they execute their plays well. As long as we're more physical up front I think we'll do well."
Rios appreciates playing with Packer.
"He brings experience. He's been playing linebacker for years," Rios said. "He has a very humble character. He's not flashy or boastful. He just gets the job done."
Packer has enjoyed playing with Rios.
"He's big, strong, very physical," Packer said. "He knows what he's doing and he's a leader. He's a beast."
When asked about the game plan, Uranga said it will be simple.
"The trick is to be as solid as you can be," Uranga said. "If you try to do some tricky things, Sugar-Salem will exploit you."
Uranga will count on Rios to bring the physicality upfront.
"You get everything you want out of him," Uranga said. "He makes a lot of plays. He has a motor that doesn't stop. He never comes off the field and I haven't seen a time where he's taken a play off."
Uranga will look to Packer to quarterback the defense.
"He has to make sure all of the players are in the right places and doing their jobs," Uranga said. "We've been blessed with good middle linebackers over the years and D'Orr is the latest in that lineage. He makes my life easier when you've got him anchoring the middle."
Holtry pointed to the team's mantra this season.
"Fearless," Holtry said. "That's been our mantra so to speak throughout the year. Don't worry about what might go wrong but attack success and attack greatness. Our kids have learned to play in an attack mentality and that's what we're going to need Saturday."