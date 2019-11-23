POCATELLO — Homedale had the highest scoring average in the 3A (52 points per game), the top defense in the classification (6 ppg) and its 46-point margin of victory was the best in the state among 11-man teams.
It sure didn’t look that way Saturday.
Homedale suffered its worst loss in more than three years in a 48-14 defeat to Sugar-Salem in the 3A state championship game at Holt Arena.
“You tip your hat to them,” Homedale coach Matt Holtry said. “They’ve got a great team, a great program. But our kids played their butts off and they didn’t quit. That’s all you can ask of them.”
Jake Collett hauled in eight catches for 115 yards. Daniel Uranga went 15 of 29 for 200 yards with two interceptions, while running for another score for the Trojans (11-1), who lost to the Diggers in the tile game for the second year in a row.
Homedale was stopped on a fourth-and-goal from its 1-yard line in a 30-22 loss a year ago. There were no such dramatics in the highly anticipated rematch.
It looked like there might be early on, though.
The Trojans scored on their opening possession of the game on a 1-yard run by Uranga. The senior quarterback faked the handoff and kept the ball himself to give them a 7-0 advantage with 5:19 to go in the first quarter.
But the Diggers took over from there with 41 unanswered points.
“They’ve got some big physical kids,” Holtry said. “And you kind of saw what it’s like when you don’t have the depth. We’ve got great kids, but when you have kids who are having to sacrifice and play both ways, it catches up to you quick, especially when you get in a physical game.”
It started on a 38-yard TD run by Sam Parkinson at the 3:21 mark of the opening quarter. Uranga then threw an errant pass that was picked off and returned 49 yards for a touchdown by Browning Bennion a minute later to give Sugar-Salem its first lead of the game at 14-7.
It was the first time all season Homedale had trailed.
“In championship games, you can’t turn the ball over,” Holtry said.
The Diggers extended the lead to 20-7 on another Parkinson run, this time from 13 yards out a minute into the second quarter. The Trojans had a golden chance to get themselves back into the game midway through the second. Uranga hit Spencer Fisher for a 42-yard TD pass, but the score was negated by an illegal shift penalty.
“That was questionable,” Holtry said. “Obviously, any time you take a touchdown off the board that hurts.”
So they were forced to punt to the Diggers, who scored with three minutes left on an 11-yard run by Hadley Miller.
The second half wasn’t any better.
The Trojans went three-and-out to start. On back-to-back throws, Uranga missed a wide-open Collett, who would have likely scored on both plays had the ball been delivered on time.
But Homedale looked like it was going to get the momentum back to start the second half. Spencer Fisher recovered a fumble by Sugar-Salem’s Tanner Harris at its own 20.
But the Trojans failed to do anything with it.
“Those could have been momentum changers and we didn’t capitalize,” Holtry said. “When it came to big plays, they made the majority of them and when that happens, you usually win.”
Sugar-Salem scored on the very next possession, including converting a 3rd and 19. It came on an 18-yard run by Browning Bennion to increase the lead to 34-7 with 39 second to go in the third.
The Diggers then took advantage of the Trojans desperation. They extended the lead even further at 41-7 with 10:01 remaining on their second defensive score of the game.
Spencer Fisher’s halfback pass was intercepted and returned 33 yards by Sam Parkinson, who got a high-five from a teammate as he crossed the goal line.
The Trojans finally ended their scoring drought on a 4-yard run by Collett to make it 41-14 game with 4:28 remaining. However, Sugar-Salem scored on a 32-yard TD pass from Tanner Harris to Keayen Nead with 1:36 remaining to hand them their worst loss since a 49-7 defeat to Fruitland on Sept. 30, 2016.
Homedale finished runner-up at state for the second straight year, won the Snake River Valley Conference championship for the second year in a row and extended its regular season unbeaten streak to 20 in 2019.
“I wish the seniors could have finished on the highest note,” Holtry said. “But when you think about it, 22-2 in the last two years, back-to-back conference champs, back-to-back appearances in the state championship game — they’ve got a lot to be proud of. And they’ve done a lot for our program, a lot for our community.”