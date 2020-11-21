MIDDLETON — Once again, the Homedale football team came up short to Sugar-Salem in the final game of the regular season.
The fact that the Trojans had a chance to win it at their finger tips doesn't make it any easier to stomach.
A fourth-down pass into the end zone fell incomplete after Sugar-Salem gave Homedale an opportunity to win in overtime, as the Diggers beat the Trojans 34-28 on Saturday for the third year in a row in the 3A state championship game.
“Losing's not easy, but three years in a row is tough,” said Homedale coach Matt Holtry. “They've battled all year and man, they deserve it. They worked so hard for it and a lot of people counted them out. But I couldn't be more proud of a group. They played their butts off.”
The Trojans (8-2) outgained the Diggers (10-1) 423-225 in total offensive yards, with junior Hayden Kincheloe rushing for 203 yards and sophomore Jaxon Dines passing for 192. But a special teams touchdown and a defensive score by Sugar-Salem helped the Diggers overcome an early 20-0 deficit.
Homedale opened the scoring on the first drive of the game when Dines completed a 15-yard pass to Eli Heck, who was wide open in the corner of the end zone.
Homedale got into the red zone on its second drive, but a field goal attempt was blocked. The Diggers looked like they had another big stop early in the second quarter when a fourth-and-goal pass attempt by Dines to Thomas Symms fell short in the end zone. But a pass interference penalty was called on Sugar-Salem, and Dines ran it in from 2 yards out on the next play.
Homedale extended the lead to 20-0 on a 35-yard pass from Dines to Mason Strong late in the half, but things started going downhill for the Trojans from there.
“They made some adjustments, they spread it out a little bit more and they were having more success through the air,” Holtry said. “To their credit, they made the adjustments they needed to make to have a little more success on offense.”
The turnaround started right after Strong's touchdown reception, as Jonah Schulthies returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards, cutting Homedale's halftime lead to 20-7. But it was two quick touchdowns in the third quarter that really turned the tide.
On its second drive of the third quarter, Sugar-Salem drove 68 yards in nine plays, with Diggers quarterback Kyzon Garner diving in from 1 yard out to cut Homedale's lead to 20-14.
On the first play of Homedale's ensuing drive, the Diggers took the lead. Dines was sacked as he dropped back toward the end zone and Sugar-Salem's Spencer Blaser jumped on the loose ball to score the touchdown. After the extra point, the Diggers had their first lead of the game, 21-20.
But even giving up a three-score lead wasn't enough to deter the Trojans. Not right away, anyway. Dines led the Trojans back down the field, converting three third-down passes to keep the drive alive. Kincheloe powered through the Diggers defense on a fourth down, then on the next play scored on a 4-yard run. Dines converted the 2-point conversion try to Symms, putting Homedale up 28-21.
“That's just a testament to these kids and what type of players they are,” Holtry said. “They never give up. They give everything they got, they do everything you ask them to. When bad things happen, like in life, you have to pick yourself up and go back to work.”
Homedale had an opportunity to close it after Brayden Christoffersen recovered a fumble inside the Trojans 20-yard line. But two plays later, Crew Clark intercepted a Dines pass, setting up a 7-yard touchdown reception by Clark to tie the game at 28.
Both teams had one more possession in enemy territory, but Dines was sacked by Logan Cutler on fourth down and Clark missed a 55-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.
Sugar-Salem got the ball first in overtime and on the first play, Clark scored on a reverse. But the point after try was no good, setting up Homedale with a chance to win with a touchdown and extra point.
The Trojans didn't even get the touchdown.
After three runs by Kincheloe, Homedale went to the air on fourth-and-goal from the 4. Dines found Keagen Christensen open in the end zone, but Christensen was unable to hang on to the pass as Sugar-Salem defenders started celebrating around him.
“It was there, but like I told Keagen, that one play doesn't define the game,” Holtry said. “We had chances and other things that happened throughout that game that could have gone differently. It just happened to come down to that one play.”