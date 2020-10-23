HOMEDALE — Entering his 12th season as the Homedale head coach, Matt Holtry wanted to see his program reach a point where it could begin reloading instead of rebuilding after losing a large group of seniors.
After Friday night’s decisive 28-14 victory over rival Fruitland and claiming the Snake River Valley title to boot, Holtry appears to have Homedale at that point.
“After we graduated that special group of seniors last year that got us to back-to-back state championship games, what’s special about this year is how we’re reloading,” Holtry said. “We haven’t truly had that happen before where we reload after one of those years, but these younger kids have been in this program for a while and they’re stepping into their positions and making plays and ready to go.”
Junior running back Hayden Kincheloe, whose brother was a senior tailback when Homedale played for the state title two years ago, churned out 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also had six tackles, including two for a loss, from his linebacking position.
“People thought this was going to be our down year,” Kincheloe said. “But a lot of us took that personally and put a chip on our shoulder. We all still want another shot at the state championship and we think we still can.”
Homedale’s smothering defense, which was on full display against the Grizzlies, might be the key to getting them back into the title game.
The Trojans (6-1) held Fruitland (6-1) to 88 total yards of rushing and 153 yards through the air, most of which came in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand.
The Trojans opened the scoring in the first quarter after John Breshears intercepted a pass and returned it to the Fruitland 30. Four plays later, Kincheloe bulled his way into the end zone for a 1-yard scoring run with 4:18 remaining in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Homedale turned to the air, using the arm of sophomore quarterback Jaxon Dines to extend their lead. Dines threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Mason Strong to give Homedale a 14-0 lead with 9:44 remaining in the second quarter.
But Homedale wasn’t done. After the Homedale defense forced a three-and-out, Dines led Fruitland down the field on another drive, scoring on a 3-yard scamper. Uriel Neri’s point-after kick gave Homedale a commanding 21-0 lead with 4:33 left in the half.
In the second half, Homedale’s defense set the tone early when it stripped Fruitland quarterback Luke Barinaga on the second play from scrimmage and was recovered by Homedale’s Willy Haun.
Fruitland tried to get back into the game in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 61-yard scoring strike from Barinaga to Jacob Walker. The extra point by Ashton Boyd cut the lead to 21-7.
Homedale, however, stormed right back, answering with a long drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Kincheloe, pushing the score back to 28-7
Fruitland tacked on another touchdown, this time coming on a 5-yard run by Walker with 2:44 remaining. However, Homedale recovered the onside kick to run out the clock.
Dines finished with 5-of-12 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown along with 57 yards rushing.
Barinaga was 7-of-13 passing for 153 yards with one touchdown and an interception, while Dylan Stelling had 65 yards on eight carries to lead the Fruitland ground attack.