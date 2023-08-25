The Rocky Mountain football team posted an impressive road victory Friday.
The Grizzlies, who scored nine points in the final minute of the first half, shutout Coeur d’Alene 16-0 in a nonleague game.
The victory was all the more impressive considering Coeur d’Alene (1-1) opened last week with a win over preseason No. 1-ranked and defending state champ Rigby.
Rocky Mountain overcame two red zone mishaps in the first half in a turnover-plagued game.
The Grizzlies took advantage of an interception for a late touchdown in the first half.
Then Brody Sweaheart returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
BORAH 42, TIMBERLINE 20: Javon Nelson scored two touchdowns to lead the Lions (2-0) over the Wolves, who were playing in their season opener.
Nelson returned an interception 43 yards for his first touchdown and then added a 50-yard jaunt.
Nelson finished with 166 yards rushing as Borah piled up 445 yards total offense.
Hudson Lewis returned a kickoff 95 yarads for a touchdown for Timberline.
KUNA 34, SKYVIEW 14: The Kavemen (2-0) cruised in the nonleague win over the Hawks (0-2).
A late touchdown in the first half gave Kuna a 21-7 lead at halftime.
EMMETT 33, BLACKFOOT 30: The Huskies rallied for a season-opening win over the Broncos.
Blackfoot led 17-7 before Emmett began its comeback.
COLUMBIA 41, FRUITLAND 14: The Wildcats (2-0) topped the Grizzlies, who were playing in their season opener.
CANYON RIDGE 49, CALDWELL 0: It was a rough start for the Cougars in the season-opening game.
WEISER 42, BUHL 21: The Wolverines handled the Indians in a season-opening game.
Quarterback Kolin Cook completed 12 of 15 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns for Weiser and running back Jayden Walker gained 109 yards on eight attempts and three touchdowns.
HOMEDALE 54, FILER 7: The Trojans manhandled the Wildcats in a season-opening game.
MARSING 66, OROFINO 6: The Huskies cruised past the Maniacs in a season-opening game.
DECLO 39, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 16: The Hornets topped the Trojans in a season-opening game.
The Hornets led 23-7 at halftime.
Quarterback Aiden Thompson completed 23 of 36 attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns to lead Nampa Christian.
NEW PLYMOUTH 40, PAYETTE 14: The Pilgrims held off the Pirates in a season-opening game.
COLE VALLEY 62, PARMA 6: The Chargers had no difficulty in the season-opening game between the teams.
NOTUS 72, CLEARWATER VALLEY 54: The Pirates outlasted the Rams in a season-opening game in Kooskia.
BOYS SOCCER
BOISE 2, HIGHLAND 1: The Brave prevailed in a nonleague match in Pocatello.
Baraka Dayi and Tucker Smith each scored for Boise and Landon Montgomery had an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, MADISON 2: The Grizzlies topped the Bobcats in a nonleague match.
Reagan Moris, Brooklyn Brown and Addy Osterhout each scored for Rocky Mountain and Maddy Jakobson and Andi Hilton had assists.
OWYHEE 1, KUNA 0: The Storm scored with less than four minutes remaining to pull out the win.