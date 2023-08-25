Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MERIDIAN — Despite the high school football season being only a couple weeks old, a premier matchup took place Friday night at Mountain View High School. A rematch of the 5A state tournament semifinals from last year was on tap between the hosts Mountain View and Meridian.

Revenge was on the mind of the Mavericks, who have had their season end at the hands of Meridian the last two years, and were ranked below them in the preseason poll coming into this season.

Recommended for you

Load comments