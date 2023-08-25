MERIDIAN — Despite the high school football season being only a couple weeks old, a premier matchup took place Friday night at Mountain View High School. A rematch of the 5A state tournament semifinals from last year was on tap between the hosts Mountain View and Meridian.
Revenge was on the mind of the Mavericks, who have had their season end at the hands of Meridian the last two years, and were ranked below them in the preseason poll coming into this season.
They made sure they started this campaign strong with a 31-26 victory over the Warriors, making a statement that this year could be their year.
“It shows we’re legit,” Mountain View senior quarterback Justin McGee said. “Ranked number six, we like being ranked number six. We like being the underdog. That’s what we were last year, that’s where we were coming into this year because we ended last year not great and so we like being the underdog.”
The Mavericks came out like the team that was playing in their season and home opener as opposed to Meridian, who played their first game last week, falling to Eagle.
Mountain View entered this season in search of a new quarterback. Head coach Brian Compton alluded to a three-man battle for the position ahead of the season between McGee, junior Davey Green and sophomore Henry Nelson.
It was McGee who got the first shot at the job and ran with the opportunity. On Mountain View’s first drive of the game, he engineered a 95-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown catch by senior wide receiver Grayson Flatten. McGee rolled to his right and found Flatten, who made a nice catch in traffic to put the Mavericks ahead 7-0.
Most of the yards on the drive were earned by McGee, who kept the ball himself and ran for a 67-yard gain to the 23-yard line.
Meridian had the ball first and rolled down the field, but committed a costly error. Junior quarterback Zeke Martinez threw an errant pass across his body in the red zone that was intercepted by Mountain View senior defensive back Kobi Renner at the 5-yard line.
“I wasn’t expecting it coming but you can never expect anything in football so you gotta do what you gotta do,” Renner said.
They didn’t let up after their first touchdown and earned themselves another quick scoring opportunity. They blocked a punt after forcing the Warriors to go three-and-out on their next series, setting up shop on Meridian’s 15-yard line. Renner made the big play again, blocking and recovering the punt in the same sequence.
Mountain View didn’t move the ball much on the short field and settled for a 24-yard field goal by senior Martin Connington to make it 10-0.
They extended their lead after another quick stop on defense, and it was Flatten again coming up with the score. Even though Nelson began the drive at quarterback, McGee finished it off with a 22-yard pass to Flatten, who bobbled the ball momentarily before securing the catch. It was 17-0 at the 10:05 mark in the second quarter.
But the Warriors finished the half strong. They scored twice in the second quarter. The first scoring drive was more methodical, engineering a longer scoring drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown reception by senior wideout Parker Bunderson from Martinez. The extra point was missed and the deficit was cut 17-6.
Their next score came much faster. Martinez found senior running back Marco Del Rio, lined up outside, down the field for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of their drive late in the second quarter.
McGee took a majority of the reps at quarterback in the first half, but Nelson was still involved, including on their final drive of the first half in the two-minute drill. Compton plans to continue to utilize both players throughout the season.
“We’re going to let it play out,” Compton said. “Maybe to some people it’s unconventional but we feel like we’re going to utilize our personnel and roster. Whether we’re playing multiple running backs, tight ends, wideouts, or quarterbacks, we feel we can do that and have success with it.
McGee took all the snaps in the second half, indicating his role figures to be much larger in the offense moving forward. After all, he was a first-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division selection at running back last season.
The rotation at quarterback didn’t bother McGee, who was surprised at how easy the transition was.
“We thought it was going to be more of a struggle to switch the two quarterbacks but it was seamless,” McGee said. “Having two guys that can do that, it gives the defense so many problems. They have no idea what’s coming.”
McGee looked comfortable operating the offense, going 10-of-13 for 101 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 107 yards and a score on the ground.
Meridian looked to continue their surge in the second half after forcing a punt from the Mavericks. But on the first play of their drive with an opportunity to take the lead, Martinez made another ill-advised decision. He was pressured in the backfield and was on his way to the ground when he threw the ball up for grabs.
Mountain View senior defensive back Owen McBride saw the ball floating in the air and came down with it and returned it the other way for a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was 24-13 to the Mavericks, who regained some of that early first half momentum.
Once again, the Warriors responded with another score, getting a little help from Mountain View. On fourth down inside the red zone, Martinez was sacked, but the Mavericks were whistled for a facemask on the sack, giving Meridian another chance. The penalty made it 4th and short from the seven-yard line.
Martinez kept it himself and ran off his right tackle to find the end zone, making it 24-19 after a blocked extra point.
Mountain View kept the visitors a safe distance away. McGee added a score with his legs on a 7-yard run with :09 seconds left in the third quarter, extending their lead 31-19.
Meridian maintained the pressure and kept themselves in the game until the very end. After stalling on the ensuing drive, they called for a fake punt on fourth down and kept the drive alive. Martinez added another touchdown pass later in the drive, this time to senior running back Rylie Byington from two yards out to make it 31-26.
But that’s as far as the Warriors went. With 4:56 left in the game, the Mavericks killed off the remaining time on their final drive to begin the season with a victory.
“They’re a heck of a program,” Compton said. “They have great kids. They’ve had it going the last couple years and they’re really formidable. We knew it was going to be a tough opener. I’m proud of our kids and how they played. Obviously it’s just game one and it’s a long season, but we’ll take it.
Martinez’ final numbers of 271 yards passing and three touchdowns, along with 58 rushing yards and a touchdown looked good, but it was the two interceptions he had that were costly in Friday night’s contest.