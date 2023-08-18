Subscribe
Borah used defense to make a statement in its season-opening win Friday.
Actually, it was Trevor McKenna who made the specific statement. McKenna had six sacks, a Lions’ all-time school record, as Borah knocked off Capital 29-20 in a nonleague game at Dona Larsen Park.
Capital pulled within 22-20 with 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but the Lions salted it away in the final period.
Borah running back Jevon Nelson rushed for 198 yards and received solid blocking from his offensive line.
OWYHEE 24, MADISON 17: The Storm opened with a huge road win in Rexburg.
It was also the debut victory for coach Jason Burton, the former Borah coach.
Madison led 7-3 at halftime, but Owyhee took its first lead at 10-7 and never relinquish it.
Gage Haws extended Owyhee’s lead to 17-7 on a 20-yard interception return. Jack Young contributed with a big hit on the quarterback.
COLUMBIA 51, LOWRY (NEV.) 30: The Wildcats had their way in the season opener.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 28-6 lead by halftime. Columbia led 35-22 at the end of the third period.
Columbia extended the margin to 43-22 with 9:45 remaining.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.