KUNA — High school football returned to Treasure Valley Friday night, with one of the key matchups being Centennial vs. Kuna.
The Kavemen controlled the line of scrimmage all night as they opened the new season with a 20-0 shutout victory and putting a show on for the Kuna crowd.
A run heavy offense was the key for the Kavemen in this 5A nonconference matchup. Kuna’s star running back, Austin Lattimer, grinded out 156 yards on the ground and added a rushing touchdown to kick off his senior campaign.
“Just keep my mind straight. Whenever it’s my time to run the ball, run the ball and as hard as I can,” said Lattimer regarding his approach to enforce the ground-and-pound style of offense into Kuna’s approach to hit the new season head on.
Kuna also found great success on the defensive side of the game. The Kavemen defense set a strong presence by racking up an interception, a forced fumble, and generating two turnovers on downs to keep the Patriot offense quiet throughout the game and off the scoreboard.
“We watched a lot of film on them [Centennial] over and over again. We didn’t know what to expect with the new head coach and the new staff, but we prepared pretty good,” said senior defensive back, Diego Valencia, regarding the defensive scheme that Kuna prepared for to play against Centennial.
Valencia also ball hawked an interception late in the first half that put a halt to a steady Patriots’ drive.
The Kavemen entered the game a bit rusty coming off summer break by having to burn all their timeouts in the first quarter and compiling a total of eight penalties in the first half alone. Adjustments were made at halftime to attack the second half of the game with a more disciplined style of play.
“When we play clean football, when we get rid of the stupid mistakes, the penalties, the fumbles. We’re going to be a lot to handle. But until we get rid of that stuff, you know that’s going to be our focus,” said Kuna coach Jeff Schank, discussing his halftime speech approach to working out the first game mishaps that the Kavemen control.
Kuna’s win over Centennial is a familiar outcome for the Kavemen as this is their third victory over the Patriots in the last four seasons. The Kavemen hope to keep the momentum they gained tonight as they travel to Nampa next week to play against the Skyview Hawks in a nonconference matchup.
The Patriots have their work cut out for them as they had a difficult time on offense when it came to finishing drives. Centennial showed real promise on defense as they would prevent Kuna from scoring in the red zone in a few different scenarios, but they will have an opportunity to bounce back on the road against the Owyhee Storm next week.