Mt. View vs. Meridian FOOTBALL

Meridian quarterback Zeke Martinez (3) takes the ball on the run against Mountain View during high school football action on Aug. 25.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A number of high school football teams will get the third week of the season underway on Thursday. Included in this week’s games to watch is a top-5 matchup along with three games at Albertsons Stadium.

The action kicks off on Thursday with a matchup between the top-ranked team in 5A Eagle (1-0) and Kuna (2-0) at 7 p.m. The Kavemen haven’t received any votes in the 5A poll but boast 10 returning starters on offense. The Mustangs had a week off last week but defeated Meridian, 36-33, on Aug. 18 after falling behind by 13 points.

