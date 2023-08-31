A number of high school football teams will get the third week of the season underway on Thursday. Included in this week’s games to watch is a top-5 matchup along with three games at Albertsons Stadium.
The action kicks off on Thursday with a matchup between the top-ranked team in 5A Eagle (1-0) and Kuna (2-0) at 7 p.m. The Kavemen haven’t received any votes in the 5A poll but boast 10 returning starters on offense. The Mustangs had a week off last week but defeated Meridian, 36-33, on Aug. 18 after falling behind by 13 points.
Another game to watch Thursday night is Skyview visiting Middleton. Both teams are 1-1 and looking to gain momentum as the season flips to September. This will be Skyview’s first road game of the season.
Highlighting Friday’s games are a trio of matchups taking place at Albertsons Stadium for the Battle in Boise. The first game will be an eight-man matchup between Kendrick (1-0) and Oakley (1-0). It is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m.
Then, 3A school Fruitland (0-1) takes on Emmett (1-0) from 4A. That game is set for a 5:30 p.m. start. And for the nightcap, it’ll be a 4A contest with Burley, ranked fourth in the class, taking on Vallivue.
It will be a notable visit to Albertsons Stadium for Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair, who committed to Boise State over the summer. The top-40 recruit nationally will get his first taste of playing at his future home.
Outside of downtown Boise, a top-5 matchup in 5A will take place between No. 3 Mountain View (1-0) and No. 4 Rocky Mountain (2-0). The Mustangs won their first game last week against defending Southern Idaho Conference champion Meridian while the Grizzlies made the trip up to Coeur d’Alene and defeated the Vikings 16-0.
In a 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division matchup, Boise visits Owyhee in a contest between two 2-0 teams.