EAGLE — Davis Harsin admits that the conditions surrounding his return to the Eagle football team were less than ideal.
But the senior quarterback is embracing the chance to reconnect with teammates he grew up playing with. And the Mustangs are certainly glad to have him back.
Harsin passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Mustangs to a 36-33 come-from-behind victory against defending 5A Southern Idaho Conference champion and state runnerup Meridian on Friday in the season opener.
“It really truly is a blessing,” Harsin said. “When I found out I was moving back to my hometown, I wasn’t exactly excited myself. But coming back here, meeting those guys again and getting to perform with this gritty team, they don’t ever give up. I’m truly grateful to be back with these guys and I wouldn’t ask for any other group.”
Harsin was playing in his first game since moving back to Eagle from Alabama after his father, former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, was fired after less than two years as Auburn head coach.
In his first game back, he saw Eagle rally from a two-score deficit late in the first half.
“We showed heart,” Harsin said. “Skill level says a lot, but heart says even more. Our guys showed a lot of heart and grit and I’m very thankful they did not ring the bell tonight. They showed a lot of heart and grit.”
After Meridian scored early with a halfback pass from Rylie Byington to Carver Martin, Harsin showed off his skills on a 43-yard quarterback keeper to tie the game at 7-7. Meridian quarterback Zeke Martinez completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cole Jones with 2:35 left in the first to give the Warriors back the lead.
Eagle then blinked first as it was driving for a score late in the quarter. A snap was fumbled, and Meridian defensive lineman Kaleb Morrison came up with the loose ball to give possession back to the Warriors. After the two teams traded three-and-outs, Marco Del Rio took the first play of Meridian’s next drive right up the middle for a 69-yard touchdown run. Eagle answered that score quickly, with Harsin finding Dallin Snooks just past the defender on the sidelines and Snooks rank it in for a 49-yard score.
But Meridian extended its score late in the first half when a snap on a punt attempt was misplayed and the Warriors’ Joshua Beard picked it up and scored with 47 seconds left. That gave Meridian a 27-14 lead.
Undeterred, Harsin added a score with 19 seconds left in the half, taking Eagle down the field quickly and finding tight end Cal Huish for a 22-yard touchdown reception.
“I knew we had the guys to do it and I believed in them,” Harsin said about that drive. “They believed in me, and that’s all you really need for this team. We got guys that can execute and it’s really all about our heart. We showed it on that drive, especially.”
Getting the ball back to start the third quarter, Eagle took the ball down the field, keyed by a long Harsin run that had 15 yards tacked on at the end due to a facemask penalty. Sophomore Noah Burnham capped it off with a 20-yard touchdown run which gave the Mustangs their first lead of the game, 28-27.
Meridian answered with a sustained touchdown drive, with Del Rio getting his second touchdown run of the night, this time from 4 yards out to pull back ahead. The Warriors went for 2, but the pass fell incomplete.
That proved to be the Warriors’ only points of the second half.
Meridian had a chance to go up two scores midway through the third, getting the ball down to the Eagle 1-yard line. But a third-down run was stuffed for a loss of three and the Warriors fumbled it on fourth down, as Eagle recovered at its own 25.
A couple of long Burnham runs got Eagle into the red zone. Eli Mikita finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown run with a little more than three minutes left.
With a chance to go ahead, Meridian mounted a small drive, but Tristan Walker made a stop on fourth down to get Eagle the ball back.