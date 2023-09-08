Boise — Dona Larsen Park played host to Kuna vs. Borah for a high stakes conference matchup.
An explosive offense would urge the Lions on to a dominant 35-7 victory and continue their undefeated season.
From the get-go it looked as if Kuna was going to control the game with their steady run attack as they steadily drove down the field and scored a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead, but Borah had other plans in mind.
The Lions star running back, Jevon Nelson, would make his presence known as he would help drive Borah right back down the field and tie the game up 7-7.
“It’s definitely a rivalry game; we lost to them last year and we shouldn’t have lost. Today was definitely pure revenge and it feels good,” said Nelson, regarding the mentality that the Lions embodied in Friday night’s game against Kuna. Nelson exploded for 258 yards on ground along with four rushing touchdowns to boost the Borah’s offense.
The electric Lions offense was also sparked by senior quarterback, Jacob Detwiler, who threw for 196 yards, and senior wide receiver, Tanner Sittser, played a key part to pass attack as he caught for 131 yards. The duo linked up for a touchdown as well.
Kuna found great success running the ball in the first half, but suffered from costly turnovers in Borah territory that prevented the Kavemen from finishing drives and keeping the game within reach. The credit goes to the hungry Lion’s defense that was led by senior defensive lineman, Trevor McKenna.
“Do our job and good things will happen. You know, we just got to execute our game plan and we won’t be stopped,” said McKenna, who became a problem for the Kuna offense as he racked up a couple of sacks and a fumble recovery.
The Lions defense was operating at full speed in the second half as they prevented Kuna from putting forth any major threat until the final minutes of the game.
The unprecedented 4-0 start in year three for Borah’s head coach, JQ Kenyon, has been nothing but impressive. He continues to motivate his team week in and week out, shooting for the success that his team has worked for.
“We’ve got to correct our mistakes from this game. Go back to that 1-0 approach and try to get better for next week because we got a great opponent in Mountain View who’s going to be hungry to get a win,” said Kenyon.
Borah will have the opportunity to continue their path of perfection against a strong conference opponent in Mountain View next week, right back at Dona Larsen Park.
Kuna has struggled with two straight losses in a row against quality opponents but will look to get back on track next for their homecoming game against Nampa.