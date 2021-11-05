MERIDIAN — Highland football coach Gino Mariani said he had a dream this week that his placekicker Ian Hershey was going to kick a game winner.
Friday night, Mariani’s dream came true — and it turned out to be a nightmare for Rocky Mountain.
Hershey booted a 45-yard field goal with 3:25 left in the game to lift Highland past Rocky Mountain 22-21 in the quarterfinals of the 5A state playoffs.
The ending was a bitter pill for the defending state champion Grizzlies to swallow after racing to a 21-3 early in the third quarter only to see it — and their season — fall apart.
“We turned the ball over and (Highland) turned it into points,” Rocky coach Chris Culig said. “We failed to capitalize a few times on some great opportunities to score. And then they have an unbelievable field goal kicker. It was tough.”
After the first half, Rocky held a 7-3 lead as the two teams appeared to be settling into a defensive fight.
But in the third quarter, both offenses came to life.
Rocky (7-3) took its opening drive 73 yards on six plays, scoring on a 26-yard pass from Tegan Sweaney to Kade Thompson. Dawson Anderson’s extra point gave the Grizzlies a 14-3 lead.
Three plays later, Parker Weatherly intercepted a pass for Rocky at the Highland 13-yard line. On the next play from scrimmage, Hunter Steacker scored on a 14-yard sweep to the far side of the field, giving Rocky a 21-3 lead with 8:30 left in the quarter.
Then Highland began to chip away at what seemed like a comfortable lead.
The Rams (9-3) took their next possession 80 yards on 12 plays, scoring on a 1-yard run by Eli Parrish with 3:21 left in the quarter. Hershey added the extra point to pull the Rams within 21-10.
On Rocky’s next play from scrimmage, Highland stripped the ball loose, recovering it at the Rocky 28.
The Rams needed six plays but scored on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Jack Whitmer to Colton Sneddon. The Rams’ two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Rocky with a 21-16 lead with 42 seconds left in the quarter.
The Grizzlies put together a solid drive but stalled around midfield, forcing a punt. Then things went from bad to worse.
The initial punt attempt was blocked but the ball didn’t travel past the line of scrimmage. The punter scooped up the ball and tried again, but the second attempt was also blocked by a host of Rams, giving Highland the ball at the Rocky 42.
Despite all the momentum, Highland only gained one yard on three plays before turning to Hershey.
With a strong wind at his back, Hershey booted a 58-yard field goal dead center, setting the state playoff record for the longest field goal and, more important, cutting Rocky’s lead to 21-19 with 8:50 left in the game.
Rocky couldn’t muster enough offense to hold onto the ball before turning it over on downs at its own 43.
This time, Highland ground out 14 yards before sending Hersey onto the field to kick a 45-yarder — his shortest of three field goals during the game — that proved to be the game winner as the Rams took a 22-21 lead.
With just under 3:30 left in the game, Rocky had a chance to steal the victory. The Grizzlies drove into Highland territory before Sweaney’s fourth-down pass fell short with nine seconds remaining.
“I’m proud of our guys and we didn’t quit when we got down 21-3,” Mariani said. “We scored 19 unanswered to end the game against a good football game. This was a big win for us.
“When you’ve got a wind like we had tonight, you’ve got to play it. And when you’ve got a kicker like Ian, he’s kind of dangerous.”
Hershey proved to be the decisive factor, hitting three clutch field goals, including a 50-yarder in the first half.
“I felt very prepared when I went out there,” Hershey said. “There was a lot of wind tonight. I knew I could hit a good ball and if I got it up, the ball would go.”
With the win, Highland advances to the semifinal round, avenging a 12-7 loss to Rocky in the season opener for both teams.
Sweaney finished 11-of-21 passing for 138 yards with a touchdown and an interception to lead Rocky’s offense, while Arthur Wiliams had 75 yards on 20 carries.
Whitmer paced Highland’s attack with 97 yards on 19 carries on the ground and was 8-of-17 passing for 76 yards with one interception.